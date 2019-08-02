Ballad Health announced Thursday that it is increasing physician leadership of the health system and creating a both a behavioral health division and an innovation center.
Ballad, headquartered in Johnson City, Tennessee, was formed last year through a merger of two hospital systems in Virginia’s coalfield and Tennessee’s Tri-Cities region. CEO Alan Levine said in a news release that Ballad has seen improvement in quality measures and ratings.
"We believe the only way we will sustain success is to create more opportunities for collaboration with physicians,” he said. “Our trusted clinical experts will help lead the way forward as we seek closer partnerships with the federal government, state Medicaid programs and our payer partners who all want closer value-based relationships."
Dr. Clay Runnels was named to a newly created role of chief physician executive, charged with overseeing clinic services, quality, service lines, research, graduate medical education and Ballad Health Medical Associates.
The other physician leaders named include Dr. Amit Vahist, chief clinical officer; Dr. Matthew Loos, chief academic officer; Dr. Chris Metzger, system chair of clinical research; Dr. Mark Patterson, president of Ballad Health Medical Associates; Dr. Mark Wilkinson, vice president of medical staff services and hospital based programs; Dr. Herb Ladley, chief medical office for the northwest division; Dr. Daniel Lewis, chief medical officer for Greeneville Community Hospital and Dr. Shari Rajoo, chief medical officer of population health services.
Other leadership changes include Eric Deaton as Ballad’s chief operating officer who will also oversee the new behavioral services division that will be led by Trish Baise as CEO; Marvin Eichorn as chief administrative officer overseeing corporate operations and services, and Talyor Hamilton as chief consumer officer, a new role created to develop new and innovative interactions with patients, families, consumers and physicians.
Ballad said it is creating an innovation center to serve as the hub for partnerships and collaborations to bring to market technologies and services, and is conducting a search for its CEO who will report to the chief population officer.