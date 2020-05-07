A company that handles appointments and billing for health systems announced Thursday it will build a regional center to serve Ballad Health and other hospitals, and in doing so will retain 1,100 workers and add 500 more.
Ensemble Health Partners has yet to decide whether it will locate the center in Ballad's Tennessee or Virginia region.
Ballad CEO Alan Levine said during a news conference that the health system has been working for more than year with Ensemble to begin managing all of its scheduling and billing once Ballad launches a new electronic medical record system.
“Our revenue cycle platforms are built on a chassis that was made 30 years ago,” Levine said. “Frankly, our patients have – you get stories all the time from patients that billing is inconsistent, they can’t find the data they need, it’s difficult to interact. And it’s true.”
He said that Ballad plans in June to roll out the Epic electronic health record and that it need a partner with the technology and training to provide better services to patients and practitioners.
“Our primary purpose is to make sure the patient experience improves, our physician experience is excellent, and we provide value to the community and Ballad Health,” said Ensemble CEO Judson Ivy.
The 1,100 jobs that are being retained represent Ballad’s revenue cycle employees, who will transition to Ensemble. The company plans to hire 500 more employees for the new center.
Ballad was formed through a merger of Wellmont Health Systems and Mountain States Health Alliance. Without the merger, Levine said both legacy systems would have been acquired by larger firms outside the region that would have moved the support jobs to their headquarters.
“Rather than losing as many as 1,100 jobs, which is what would have happened, we instead chose to demonstrate the incredible capability of our people and our region as a strength that could, instead, serve health systems all over the nation,” Levine said. “Instead of losing 1,100 jobs, we are going to keep those, and gain up to 500 more.”
Ballad had already entered into similar arrangements with food service and environmental services vendors.
