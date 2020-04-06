Thieves hope to trick Americans out of their economic stimulus checks, warn state and federal officials.

“If you receive a ‘check’ in the mail now, it’s a scam,” officials said Sunday while explaining that paper checks meant to buffer the financial effects of the virus outbreak won’t hit mailboxes until late April at the earliest.

The Treasury Department intends to issue electronic payments where possible starting soon, but will cut a check to those without bank information on file. That’s the avenue opportunists hope to exploit.

Virginia State Police said to follow these guidelines to thwart scammers seeking those payments, expected to be $1,200 for many people:

  • Refuse any request for information about your bank account, bank card, PayPal account or finances that someone claims to need to process your payment.
  • Refuse any request for payment that someone claims is necessary to process your payment. No fees are required by the government.
  • Disregard any text or email that requests personal information to speed delivery of the payment. Do not click links in such communications.
  • Treat any check received in the next few days as suspect. A check for an amount not in whole dollars — one that includes cents — is also suspect.
  • Report fraudulent or suspicious activity to state police at vfc@vfc.vsp.virginia.gov.

“Americans need to be extremely vigilant in protecting their personal, financial, and tax information. Assume all unsolicited phone calls and emails regarding IRS or COVID-19 refunds and are potentially fraudulent. Do not respond and report them to law enforcement,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen in a prepared release.

