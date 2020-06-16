Five Roanoke-area restaurants are dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19 among their staffs, as the number of new infections continues to increase week over week in the Roanoke Valley, health officials said.
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said Tuesday that 112 people are in self isolation, and all of the people they lived with and worked with closely are under quarantine orders.
“We are seeing cases definitely from opening up activity, when you have five of our outbreaks in restaurants,” she said during her weekly briefing. “We’ve opened up restaurant capacity more, and we are seeing that’s a place where transmission is occurring. The more opportunity for transmission, the more our cases will go up.”
The Virginia Department of Health on Tuesday reported that daily cases of COVID-19 rose by 20 to 270 in Roanoke. O’Dell’s figures, which often differ from the state system due to reporting lags, showed 292 city residents who have been infected.
While statewide case numbers are showing a decline, those in the southwest region continue to rise.
Gov. Ralph Northam said during his Tuesday briefing that he wanted to watch the numbers more before deciding when Virginia will lift more restrictions.
“We will not be moving into Phase 3 this week. On Thursday I will have more to say,” he said. His COVID-19 briefing was then turned over to a discussion of his goals in achieving social justice for African Americans and his call to establish a state Juneteenth holiday.
Virginia entered Phase 1 on May 15, and three weeks later went to Phase 2 on June 5.
O’Dell said for the week ending May 24, the districts logged 34 new cases. The following week, 51 additional cases came in. And for the week ending June 7, 79 new cases were reported.
In the last week, outbreaks at restaurants rose from three to five. She said all of the transmission has been among staffers and that, to her knowledge, no customers have been infected.
“What needs to happen when there is an outbreak, is everybody has to get in there and do a significant clean. If it’s a small restaurant and they don’t have enough employees to manage and have everybody appropriately in isolation and quarantine, they may need to close,” she said. “Some of these larger restaurants have a deeper source of personnel so even if there are 10 or 12 people in isolation and quarantine, they may be able to draw on other personnel who were never in the facility during the time ill people were there.”
O’Dell is not permitted to identify the restaurants, as state code offers entities the same health privacy rights as individuals.
All restaurant employees are required by state order to wear face coverings.
O’Dell said health officials have found that not all have.
“Once there is an outbreak, often we see the [management’s] policy go from recommended to mandate,” she said.
“Restaurant owners need to understand, they need to have a good screening process for their employees,” she said. “As businesses reopen they need to become comfortable with rigorous adherence to basic practices of screening and social distancing and appropriate face coverings.”
Northam has put the Health Department in charge of enforcing compliance with the face covering mandate. He said he does not think that anyone has been cited with a misdemeanor for violating the order.
“Obviously not everybody is complying, but I think the great majority of Virginians understand what we are up against. They understand the importance of the social distancing, the wearing of the masks,” he said. “We have got to accept this is the new normal until we have either a vaccination or treatment.”
O’Dell said that the Health Department has authority over the establishments it licenses and aims for education, and that other regulatory agencies are doing the same with businesses they license.
In addition to the restaurants, she said one manufacturer, one place of worship and a congregant-living setting are experiencing outbreaks.
There are currently no outbreaks in long-term care facilities in the districts.
O’Dell said Hispanics are still disproportionately affected by the disease, accounting for 28% of the local cases. Two bilingual contact tracers are expected to be on the job by Friday, she said.
The state Health Department began on Monday to report more demographic information on race and ethnicity.
Statewide, the department reports 18,772 cases as Latino, 11,389 as white, 7,763 as black, 1,880 as Asian or Pacific Islander, 65 as Native American, 1,470 as other race, 142 as two or more races, and 13,850 for which race and ethnicity are unknown.
For Roanoke, 93 cases are Latino, 66 white, 26 black, one Asian or Pacific Islander, and 84 unknown.
The Alleghany Health District has had three cases in Asian or Pacific Islander, nine black, 140 white, 46 Latino, one marked other race and 79 unknown.
In the New River Heath District, one was Asian or Pacific Islander, seven black, 15 Latino, 91 white and 38 unknown.
