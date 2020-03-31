Appalachian Power Co. proposed a rate increase Tuesday that would raise monthly bills for its customers by an average of 5%.

If approved by the State Corporation Commission, the increase would take effect in early 2021.

While acknowledging that the request comes at a bad time for a region struggling with financial angst caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Appalachian said a 2018 state law set a deadline for the filing that expired Tuesday.

“We must follow that law, while balancing our customers’ expectations of safe and reliable service,” Chris Beam, the utility’s president and chief operating officer, said in a news release.

“We will work with the SCC and all interested parties as this application is considered during these uncertain times.”

The rates customers currently pay were set in 2011, Appalachian said, and are based on costs from the year before.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

