The Virginia Museum of Transportation is in the market for a director again, following the second departure of a top executive in 18 months.

Bob Sigman, who took over as executive director in May, worked his last day Wednesday. Sigman, 71, took the job on a trial basis as a contract employee while both he and the museum decided if a long-term commitment was a good idea, according to a statement from the downtown Roanoke museum. Sigman’s departure comes under amicable circumstances, the statement said.

The Ohioan’s career ranged from public relations in the pharmaceutical business to running the famous Western film studio Republic Pictures to directing the Museum of Western Film History.

His six-month stint with the transportation museum followed a four-month stay in the job by Lisa Sphar, the former community engagement manager for Advance Auto.

Sphar took over from Bev Fitzpatrick, a devoted transportation buff who led the museum for 11 years before retiring in 2017.

Long-time museum deputy director Don Moser will serve as interim during the search for a new director, the museum said in its statement. Moser has filled in before.

Matt Chittum covers Roanoke City.

