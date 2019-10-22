hr mvpconstrucation 090319 p06

A Mountain Valley Pipeline construction site along U.S. 460 near Elliston in September.

 HEATHER ROUSSEAU | The Roanoke Times

The projected cost of building the Mountain Valley Pipeline has gone up by another half a billion dollars.

And the expected completion date, most recently slated for mid-2020, has been pushed back to the end of that year.

In an announcement Tuesday, Mountain Valley attributed the latest delay and revised cost estimate — now at between $5.3 billion and $5.5 billion — to “various legal and regulatory challenges.”

The joint venture of five energy companies has lost three sets of federal permits, following legal challenges by environmental groups that argued the buried natural gas pipeline would pose risks to the water, land and wildlife along its 303-mile route.

"We have encountered unforeseen development challenges; however, we continue to make progress towards ultimate completion,” Diana Charletta, president and chief operating officer of EQM Midstream, the lead partner in the project, said in a statement.

“While the temporary setbacks have caused schedule delays and cost overages, completion of the MVP project is critical to serving the growing demand for domestic natural gas in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States,” Charletta said.

When work began in February 2018, Mountain Valley said it would be done by the end of that year at a cost of $3.7 billion. Several delays and cost increases have been announced since then.

