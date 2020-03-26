As the new coronavirus prompts restaurants to shut down or shift to takeout-only models, many are shedding staff.
But it’s the opposite story for Food Service Partners, which provides meals for hospitals, long-term care facilities and home-delivered online meal marketers. On its website, the company lists Carilion Clinic as its core customer in Virginia.
Andy Schlosser, chef and production manager for Food Service Partners, said demand for the Roanoke central kitchen’s food is increasing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitals are obviously affected by the virus, but also more people are ordering from home-delivery meal services. Plus, he said, there’s been a staff shortage as FSP has experienced more employee callouts.
As a result, the company is hiring. Schlosser is a former restaurateur — he was the chef and owner of downtown Roanoke’s Metro — and he knew the industry was hurting and many would be out of work. So he took to Facebook and encouraged restaurant workers to apply for the positions.
“It was the day everybody realized in Roanoke that restaurants weren’t going to stay open, so it just became a flood,” he said.
Schlosser was overwhelmed by the response. His post was shared hundreds of times. More than 100 people submitted applications; Schlosser said it spiked when Gov. Ralph Northam imposed restrictions on restaurant operations.
The restaurant and food service industry, which in Virginia employed 378,600 people last year according to data from the National Restaurant Association, is expected to be hit particularly hard by the coronavirus. The governor has ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms, though they may offer takeout or delivery.
Richmond-based economist Christine Chmura said the economic sector that includes restaurants, hotels and motels could lose 10,690 jobs in the Roanoke metro area. She forecasts an 80% decline in employment among food and beverage establishments in the region.
Normally it’s difficult for Food Service Partners to get people to apply for openings and actually show up for work, Schlosser said, but not now.
Schlosser said 11 people have been hired so far -— the most the company could manage to train at one time — but he expected to add six to eight more. It’s a significant increase for Food Service Partners, which has about 40 employees in Roanoke. He said the company serves between 10,000 and 12,000 meals in a normal week.
Food Service Partners pays between $12 and $13 an hour for those washing dishes, prepping food or cooking. Full-time employees get two weeks paid vacation and health benefits. Additionally, breakfast and lunch are served daily, Schlosser said.
“In a bad time it’s a great opportunity for us and it’s a great opportunity to try to help some people out that all of a sudden found out things aren’t very good for themselves financially,” he said.
The jobs may ultimately be temporary, Schlosser said. But he hopes they’ll get restaurant employees who are out of work or have reduced hours by until dining rooms reopen, which should align with hospital demand leveling out — both markers of a return to normalcy.
Hospitals generally have two different needs for meals provided by companies like Food Service Partners, Schlosser explained: patient services and cafe services, which provides food eaten by visitors and hospital employees.
Schlosser expects to see demand on both sides. As beds fill, the number of patients to feed rises. So, too, does the number of hospital staff caring for the sick, who also need to eat and likely won’t be going out for lunch.
“It’s a sad case that we’re in, but we're here to provide and help with that,” Schlosser said.
One of the new Food Service Partners hires is Bradley Dearing, who previously worked at Fortunato in downtown Roanoke. Dearing said he’d been at the Italian restaurant, where he made pizzas, for three years.
As the owners of the restaurant, which remains open for takeout orders, prepared to respond to growing concerns about the coronavirus, Dearing learned of the opportunity at Food Service Partners.
He thought it would offer not just income, but also a chance to help the hospital systems that are sure to be affected by the pandemic.
“I’m very grateful for the opportunity,” Dearing said. “It came at the perfect time with everything happening.”
When Dakota Spruill learned that El Jefe Taqueria in Salem might wait out the virus with a full closure, he began searching for other jobs.
Spruill had been at the restaurant for only a few months. He did a little bit of everything — washing dishes, serving and assisting with food prep.
“I kind of prepared for the worst,” Spruill said. “It would have been nice if we stayed open, but it didn't seem likely.”
His aunt shared a Facebook post about the openings at Food Service Partners. The manager at Spruill’s restaurant job also suggested he apply after El Jefe made the decision to shut down its kitchen entirely.
Spruill said he’s grateful to have landed at Food Service Partners -- the Roanoke College student said he didn’t have much in the way of savings.
“It definitely saved me,” Spruill said of his new job.
Staff writer Jeff Sturgeon contributed to this report.
