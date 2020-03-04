A renewed fly-local campaign will take off this month at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
Airport officials will ask businesses and organizations in the Roanoke and New River valleys and nearby communities to mathematically compare the cost of flying out of Roanoke versus using one of the roughly 10 other airports within a four-hour drive.
Really compare.
Only about a third of the plane ticket purchases made by area residents are for travel through the Roanoke airport. The rest of the air travel that the region generates begins at airports such as those in Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina, and in the Washington area, according to a 2018 study done for the airport by the engineering firm Crawford, Murphy & Tilly.
Other communities receive most of the economic bang for this region’s air travel buck. Airport officials are striving to recapture a portion of that business. If air traffic were to grow as it did in 2018 and 2019, the airport could build a case for expansion, officials said.
“We have big ideas for ROA,” says the narrator of a campaign video. “Plans that include an extended runway, more destinations and national discount carriers. In order to make this happen, we need to join together to address the largest single issue that is holding us back. Leakage occurs when travelers from markets with airports such as ours travel to airports outside of our area because of perceived savings, amenities or scheduling. It’s a serious issue."
The campaign, called Game Changer, challenges employers to book employee travel through the Roanoke airport as often as they can. Participants agree that their employees will fly out of Roanoke whenever the ticket price falls within $300 of a flight from another airport. The rationale is that certain costs associated with using an out-of-town airport can erode even a $300 fare advantage, airport officials said.
Skeptical? An online calculator will debut later this month. It will total an estimate of the costs some travelers may overlook in choosing, say, Charlotte, such as fuel, lost productivity behind the wheel, and parking-rate differentials, according to campaigners.
Although hard to value, not spending time with family or in leisure is another price paid, one official said.
“How much is it worth for me to see my daughter’s recital or my son’s game versus driving to RDU?” said Brad Boettcher, the airport's director of marketing and air service development. Raleigh-Durham International Airport, RDU for short, sits 160 miles from Roanoke.
Flying locally, sometimes written as FLYROA, has been a call to action for years. Since 2011, the airport has run advertisements, hosted summits and engaged the community to try and stem the bleeding. Airlines have responded to gains in passenger traffic — 7.2% in 2018 and 8.8% in 2019 — by adding seats and have trimmed the average fare by at least 11%, just the changes air travelers want to see, said Boettcher. Continued growth will mean even more seats and even lower fares, he said.
Timothy Bradshaw, who directs the Roanoke airport, called it “a matter of time” until an airline offers nonstop service west of Roanoke such as to Dallas or Denver, Bradshaw said. A significant share of locally based travelers use other airports to fly west.
Despite rising traffic, local officials speak with urgency about consumers doing even more to end or reduce the damaging leakage.
"The success of Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is critical to the success of our regional economy and our future," Beth Doughty, who directs the Roanoke Regional Partnership, said in the video.
Michelle Davis, a Roanoke City Council member, expressed doubt that the campaign would help the airport much because many large businesses in this area already use it, she said. Small companies that shift business to the local airport would represent only a small potential gain, she said during a council briefing this week by Bradshaw.
“I don’t know that it’s going to put a ton of people in seats,” she said.
Carilion Clinic has signed the pledge and lent the voice of CEO Nancy Agee to the campaign video. It does not have significant work to do to comply: The health system's travel services office books travel through Roanoke airport 99% of the time, spokesman Chris Turnbull said.
Lionberger Construction is another signatory.
“Were going to certainly try to use Roanoke as much as we can and try to support the local airport,” said CEO Sam Lionberger III. “For a couple of hundred extra dollars that on ticket price only looks like a decent amount of savings, if you do think about the overall costs in employee time and effort and potentially other things that you encounter along the road, flying out of Roanoke makes little bit of sense."
The Game Changer campaign will be released through flyroa.com later this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.