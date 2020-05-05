A restructuring of accounting operations within Advance Auto Parts is slated to eliminate about 50 jobs in its Roanoke office.
The changes are set to take effect Aug. 14, according to a statement issued by the company.
“This was not an easy decision nor a reflection on the tremendous work of our impacted Team Members,” it said. “We are grateful for their dedication and years of service to Advance."
Employees will be paid severance and will be eligible for consideration for other jobs within the company. The upcoming changes are expected to affect about 100 jobs total across the company's Roanoke and Raleigh, North Carolina, offices.
The positions are being either eliminated or relocated as part of a years-long effort to streamline processes and improve efficiencies, the company said.
Jobs relocated will be moved to a new global center opened by the company last year in Hyderabad, India.
Advance Auto was the last Fortune 500 company to be headquartered in Roanoke until it shifted its home base to Raleigh in 2018. The Roanoke office remained in place and none of its roughly 600 jobs at the time were lost when that change in headquarters designation was announced.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.