Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport has tried for a year without success to extend air service to and from a major airport in the west.
The desire was for one daily flight to and from Dallas, Denver or Detroit, aiding travelers bound for those and scores of other western destinations.
Steady passenger growth for most of the past three years was not enough to persuade an expansion-minded airline to invest in the Roanoke market. Nor was a package of incentives worth $1.89 million, money that includes a federal grant for $750,000.
Nor was the latest harbinger of local economic fortune, construction of the $91 million Fralin Biomedical Research Institute, enough to put a western city on the airport’s flight information screens.
Airport officials say the effort continues but expressed frustration over the lack of a deal. They said they believe they have presented a strong case to airline network planners at American Airlines, United and Delta that any one of them could make money on the target destinations.
“It’s just not fallen into place as soon as we thought it would,” said Tim Bradshaw, who directs the airport.
American Airlines told the federal government in summer 2017 that it was “considering potential service” from the Roanoke airport to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Roanoke had sought the airline’s endorsement because 30% of travelers who fly out of Roanoke are heading west — to such places as Dallas, Denver, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego, San Francisco and Seattle — but must pay higher fares and connect through Altanta, Charlotte and Chicago. A nonstop flight to a western airport would aid those travelers in a big way, the airport said.
This month, the airline said in a statement that it was “still evaluating” its options.
A matter of economics
The airport’s service area, which spreads across the Roanoke-Blacksburg region, has performed poorly on a measure of economic strength that airlines weigh when choosing a location for expanded service: the regional gross domestic product. GDP dropped 1% in the Roanoke airport service area between 2007, the year the recession started, and 2017, according to inflation-adjusted data released by Roanoke airport officials.
The GDP for the Roanoke and Blacksburg metropolitan statistical areas was $22.5 billion in 2017, the latest year for which the government has released an estimate of the value of local economic activity. The airport service area is larger and includes Covington, Lexington and portions of Rockbridge, Alleghany, Carroll and Wythe counties. But it “closely approximates” the two metros, said John Hull, director of market intelligence at the Roanoke Regional Partnership.
Job losses at Norfolk Southern and Advance Auto likely put downward pressure on area GDP, Hull said.
In addition, airlines are grappling with impediments to expansion unrelated to conditions here. They include plane scarcity since the grounding of 737 Max planes by safety regulators, pilot availability issues and pressure from Wall Street to limit expansion to the overall GDP growth rate for the country, airport officials said.
But when an airline does have access to a plane and a crew it wishes to deploy, it chooses where based on economics. “They’re going to put their resources where they can make the most money,” Bradshaw said.
The nation’s 550 commercial airports “are all in completion with every other airport across the country for that one larger aircraft, that one new flight in our existing schedule or a new service to another destination,” said Melinda Crawford, who directs the Charlottesville Albemarle Airport.
The economic health of individual airport markets, expressed as GDP growth, is “a big thing that they look at,” said Brad Boettcher, the Roanoke airport’s director of marketing and air service development.
According to the data service that the Roanoke airport uses, the service areas of two Virginia airports have done much better than the Roanoke airport market on GDP growth. GDP grew 20% in Charlottesville’s airport market, about on par with the United States as a whole, and 13% in the Richmond market between 2007 and 2017, according to the data.
GDP change varied widely among airport markets that are considered comparable to Roanoke or that compete with Roanoke. Some examples, and their rates for 2007-2017, were Asheville, North Carolina, 22%; Charleston, West Virginia, -11%; Greensboro, North Carolina, 16%; Lynchburg, 2%; Knoxville, Tennessee, 12%; Raleigh, North Carolina, 18%; and Tri-Cities Airport, -2%.
Economic vitality and air service expansion have tracked at several airports in the Southeast. For example, United launched daily service between Richmond International Airport and Denver International Airport in 2016. American launched direct service from Asheville to Dallas in May.
While the Roanoke airport has been unable to obtain any new flights, the airlines have switched to larger aircraft and increased the total number of available seats. The Charlottesville airport also increased its total seat count, but landed no new flights since it gained service to Chicago in 2017.
Apart from business activity, airlines monitor consumer behavior. It’s a big plus if residents of an airport’s market area fly more. Roanoke’s airport had a stellar March, with traffic exceeding March 2018 by 11.6%, according to airport data. Growth has continued for 20 consecutive months as of May.
But the recession’s effects linger, as yearly passenger counts hover at about 90% of the level before the downturn began in 2007.
More is possible. The airport captures only about a third of the airline travel business generated by its service area, according to a fall 2018 analysis obtained by the airport. The rest leaks to other airports, which offer more nonstop options and lower fares. Fares at Roanoke’s airport exceed the U.S. average by 31% and the state average by 6%, the airport has said.
‘A top priority’
At the grant announcement last year, airport officials said that January 2019 was the soonest new service could begin but that April 2019 was more realistic and the process could take until summer 2020. Today, the airport’s direct destinations are the same as a year ago: Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Washington and two Florida vacation spots.
Boettcher said he now thinks the Roanoke airport is “tracking” the normal time of three to five years usually needed to establish a new aviation route, “given the discussions we have had with carriers who might add the service.”
The airport hired Ailevon Pacific, an air service consulting firm, in March, and consultants could have more to work with soon: Recent strong job growth is likely to drive local GDP higher, according to Hull. New GDP numbers for the nation’s 300-plus metro areas are due out Dec. 12 and will cover 2018.
The job supply increased between May 2017 and May 2019 by 2,700 positions in the Roanoke metro and by 800 jobs in the Blacksburg metro, Hull said.
“Job growth has really taken off,” said Beth Doughty, who directs the partnership. Low population growth in the area is one inhibitor to even higher job growth, she and Hull said.
A U.S. Department of Transportation grant to Roanoke airport for air service development is good for at least three more years. The Roanoke Regional Chamber continues to stand behind the campaign, said Joyce Waugh, its president and CEO.
“Improving ROA Air service through new, direct flights continues to be a top priority for the chamber, our business community and our region,” she said.
The theme isn’t new. Air service was named by area business leaders as the region’s top weakness in 2016. An economic assessment prepared by the Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service at the University of Virginia found “frustration over the access problems posed by the limited number of the flights connecting with too few hubs, as well as the high cost and unreliability of the few existing flights. Blacksburg leaders find that the two-hour drive to fly out of Charlotte is more cost- and time-effective and do so regularly.”