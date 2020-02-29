BLACKSBURG — When Jack Howard’s Tea & Jam Café was nearly ready to open 18 months ago, a builder ducked in to talk with Howard.
The contractor left 10 minutes later, baffled by his sudden change in mood.
“When he came in, he said he was all wound up and upset, but after hanging out here for a few minutes that changed,” Howard said. “He told me, ‘I’m so calm and comfortable now, and I don’t know why.’ That’s what I want this space to do for people, help them become de-stressed and balanced without being able to say exactly why.”
Howard says he has no big secrets at the North Main Street cafe, just an intention to create a healing space where people can connect over tea and snacks. He hired a decorator with a feng shui background, Anne McCracken of Rural Retreat, to create a whimsical, relaxing atmosphere with private nooks for reading. He compiled playlists of upbeat music and brought in his own books for a laid-back lending library.
But Howard’s ideas for his business go way beyond the look and feel of its physical space. He’s interested in creating community and fostering healthy lifestyles. He’s been inviting others to use his space for this purpose. These gatherings run the gamut from a free Reiki energy clinic to yoga philosophy lectures to open mic nights.
Jazz, meditation and meaning
Howard began with music, the “jam” part of Tea & Jam. He invited local musicians to host jazz, blues and Americana jams and evenings of spiritual kirtan music. He sponsored an open mic night for musicians, storytellers and poets, although that offering is now on hiatus until spring.
The jazz jam with Justin Craig (first Saturdays) and kirtan with Bhakti Kulani (fourth Saturdays) are still going strong. BreAnna Martin’s sound therapy concerts often draw a full house on second Sunday afternoons, with relaxed audiophiles reclining on pillows, chairs, or sprawled over the floor.
Martin, who holds a master’s in vocal performance, has studied the science of people’s reactions to sound. Each of her Tibetan “singing bowls” has a different tone; the crystal bowls soar in contrast to deeper resonance of bronze ones. The bright, Christmas-bell sound of her tuning fork invigorates the room. Listeners seem to enter a meditative state enhanced by the reverberation of the instruments and Martin’s sweet vocals. One participant likened the experience to getting a massage to her brain.
“Music can really affect you, your mood, your positivity,” Howard said. “I keep that guitar on the wall with a note saying anyone is welcome to take it down and play it. Some amazing musicians have played it.”
The café also hosts free weekly activities open to the public, including a “Search for Meaning” group based on the teachings of 19th century mystic G.I. Gurdjieff Monday nights and yoga philosophy lectures by Jeff Tiebout on Thursday afternoons. At 8 a.m. Thursday mornings, the InStill Mindfulness group has the café to themselves for guided meditation, discussion, and a pot of tea specially curated by Howard for the occasion.
“Mindfulness is being fully present, aware of where we are and what we are doing in the moment,” said Jamie Reygle, the group leader. “Mindfulness is fully appreciating this tea and its subtle tastes and temperature. It’s a good way to start the day.”
In addition, Howard lets the Virginia Tech Reiki Club hold free clinics at Tea & Jam during summer and winter breaks. He also plans to host tea tastings, talks on alternative medicine, and guided meditations at the café.
“I use technology to help people meditate more deeply,” Howard said. “The Muse is an app and headband that senses a person’s brain waves and adjust background music to reinforce the meditative state. People learn to relax more quickly.”
Howard says the system cost him upwards of $300, but he makes it available at no cost to customers who want to go to a calmer, happier place.
“It’s part of my service to the community, like hosting baby showers and birthday parties at no extra cost. It gets people in the door, and I benefit from future customers,” he said.
Sustainable goals
Tea & Jam stocks at least 35 different organic and sustainably sourced teas as well as homemade smoothies, pastries and healthful snacks. The café sells tea by the pot or in bulk. Howard says he strives to serve his tea and food in a sustainable manner as well.
“No plastic bags or single-use plastic here. Our to-go packaging is a reusable plastic container good for 500 — 600 uses. Customers pay a deposit and return it,” he said.
The café is working toward zero waste, and Howard says he’s considering starting a vermiculture composting operation off site.
“We could take the food waste from other restaurants, have the worms decompose it, and sell the compost,” he said.
Howard, who was introduced to whole-leaf tea as an adult by his older sisters, says drinking tea is about making a ritual of calming oneself and being mindful. As a software engineer working long hours, he appreciated the way tea helped him focus without a big dropoff in energy later, he said.
Filiz Buckley-Wheeler, who is studying for tea sommelier certification with the UK Tea Academy, has been a loyal Tea & Jam customer since day one. She loves to introduce others to the wonders of whole leaf tea at the café.
“Once people delve into whole-leaf teas, there is no turning back,” she said. “The brews are complex and fortifying, and they vary from region to region and from year to year, just as wines do. Choosing whole-leaf tea over tea bags is like listening to a complex piece of music rather than just one note.”
Tea & Jam, located at 1520 N. Main St, Blacksburg, is open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
