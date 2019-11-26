A.C. Moore will close all of its arts and crafts stores, the company said this week.
The chain launched its first store in New Jersey in 1985 and today has more than 145 locations, including one at Roanoke's Tanglewood Mall.
"Unfortunately, given the headwinds facing many retailers in today's environment, it made it very difficult for us to operate and compete on a National level," Anthony Piperno, A.C. Moore's chief executive officer, said in a news release.
Plans for closing specific stores will be posted to the A.C. Moore website in the coming weeks. An employee at the Roanoke store said staff here had not yet received any further information.
Arts and crafts retailer Michaels plans to take over 40 A.C. Moore locations, according to the news release. It's not yet clear which stores will be reopened under the Michaels brand.
Michaels operates a store at Valley View Mall in Roanoke.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.