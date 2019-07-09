uber
Riders offered more legroom — at a price
NEW YORK — Uber passengers can now get a more spacious ride and a less talkative driver — if they’re willing to shell out a few extra dollars.
The ride-hailing giant launched “comfort” rides in dozens of cities Tuesday. Riders are guaranteed 36 inches of legroom in “newer” cars — meaning those that are under five years old — and they can request a preferred air temperature. Riders can also use the app to tell drivers they don’t want to chat, avoiding what some consider an awkward exchange.
Comfort rides cost 20% to 40% more for time and distance charges than standard Uber X rides.
The move could help Uber boost revenue, which could nudge the company closer to profitability.
JOBS
Slip in May postings, hirings reported
WASHINGTON — Job openings posted by U.S. employers slipped 0.7% in May, while hires that month tumbled 4.4% in a sign that the job market may be cooling slightly.
The Labor Department said Tuesday that employers posted 7.3 million jobs in May. They hired 5.7 million, down from the record 6 million achieved in April.
Fewer workers left their jobs in May, as the number of separations declined 192,000 to 5.5 million. There was a meaningful decline in the number of people in Southern states who quit their jobs.
KOHL’S
Retailer offers to ship returns to Amazon
Have a package you need shipped back to Amazon? Kohl’s will do it for you — for free.
The initiative is now available in all its 1,150-plus stores across the United States. Customers can bring eligible Amazon returns to their local Kohl’s, no box or label needed. The Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin-based retailer will pack it up and ship it back, without cost. (Amazon’s founder and chief executive, Jeff Bezos, also owns The Washington Post.)
This comes a week before Amazon’s Prime Day, when other retailers like Target and Walmart run their own deals at the same time and compete for traffic.