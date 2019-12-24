Giannis Antetokounmpo had become such an attraction after just a few seasons in the league that ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said a couple years ago he wanted to see the Milwaukee Bucks on Christmas, even if it was just a practice.
The jump out of the gym explosiveness, the ability to go end to end — or until wherever he decides to leap for a dunk — in just a few strides made Antetokounmpo a highlight waiting to happen. The league took notice and put the Bucks on the Dec. 25 schedule last year, their first appearance since 1977.
The Bucks are back this year, bringing the NBA’s best record to Philadelphia powered by a much more complete MVP.
The athleticism that helped the Greek Freak score a career-best 52 points against the 76ers last March is still there, now bolstered by emerging leadership and outside shooting skills that might just make Milwaukee (27-4) the team to beat this season.
Things like sugar and soda are absent from his diet, with Antetokounmpo, who turned 25 this month, having learned what it takes to keep him available to play as often as possible.
“Because when you’re a rookie, you eat a burger before the game, you drink a Coke and you just go out there and play,” he said. “But as you grow older you can’t be doing that. You know that that’s not going to last and once you realize that as fast as possible, that’s going to help you take care of your body.”
A reliable perimeter shot has taken longer, but Antetokounmpo could be getting there. He made five 3-pointers last week when the Bucks beat the Lakers in a showdown for the NBA’s best record and is hitting 34.2% while taking more than five per game, by far the most in his career.
Like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, he was already good enough to be one of the best even before he developed a good jumper. Once they did, they became champions; Antetokounmpo, averaging 31 points, 12.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists, could be on a similar path.
“We’re certainly excited about what he’s doing and how he’s improving as a shooter just in general, including the 3,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “We know that if he’s making those and the way he can attack and get to the basket and get to the rim, it’s just going to make things really, really difficult on the defense. So he’s just got a lot of work to keep doing and he will do it.”
Unhealthy holiday
The Lakers are hoping LeBron James and Anthony Davis are healthy enough to play in their Christmas night matchup with the Clippers.
Plenty of other players won’t be able to go.
The five-game schedule is a little lacking thanks to injuries. Toronto, hosting Boston in its first Christmas home game, is playing without Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol and Norman Powell.
Golden State, the team the Raptors beat for the NBA title, has been without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, leaving the Warriors without much of their firepower — which they will likely need to beat high-scoring Houston at home.
And of course, New Orleans has played all season without No. 1 pick Zion Williamson, the chief reason the Pelicans got on the Christmas schedule in the first place. They visit Denver in the nightcap.
