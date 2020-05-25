(l-r)Debbie Boggs, of Lewisburg, W.VA.(in dress), is the matriarch of the family that included about 17 people who were camping on Smith Mountain lake on a property they own and stopped to purchase some bait for fishing at the Captain’s Quarters Boat Rental at Halesford Bridge. (Passengers from l-r)Debbie Boggs, Summer Patterson, Logan Hill, 17, Josie Patterson, 15, Stephanie Boggs, Michael Boggs and Alisha Patterson. The sibling dogs are Morkies, Annie and Oakley. They gathered since Thursday and Monday was their last day. Anxious to get home because the weather wasn’t cooperative, Debbie Boggs said, “But, we made memories.”
Bridgewater Plaza on Smith Mountain Lake on Memorial Day
- By The Roanoke Times
