If you remember anything, know that you are loved. Know that you are important. Know that you are special. Know that you matter. Know that you are capable.

When I think back on this year, I am reminded that we are not always successful. But we do not let that define us. Failure is a learning opportunity. A chance to grow. A chance to learn.

Every day you make me smile. Even as we are apart. These are hard times. I miss seeing you in the halls and in class. I miss our conversations. I miss our laughter. But I know too, this will pass soon.

We will be together again.

Stay safe. Stay active. I know it feels much has been taken from you. Find new things, every day. Fill your pockets with memories, so when we are together again, we can share our stories.

See you soon.

Tags

Load comments