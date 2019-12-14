Lord Botetourt vs. Hopewell

At Liberty University

How they scored

Lord Botetourt 0 0 0 7 — 7

Hopewell 14 0 14 7 — 35

First quarter

Hope — Henderson 61 run (Paxton kick), 9:41. Drive: Two plays, 63 yards, 1:11. Key play: Henderson TD run on sweep around left end. Hopewell 7, Lord Botetourt 0.

Hope — Henderson 16 run (Paxton kick), :08. Drive: Four plays, 44 yards, 1:46. Key play: Henderson 29 run on first-and-10 from the LB 44. Hopewell 14, Lord Botetourt 0.

Third quarter

Hope — Henderson 23 pass from Eliades (Paxton kick), 4:43. Drive: Five plays, 70 yards, 2:22. Key play: Briggs 57 run on first-and-10 from the Hopewell 30. Hopewell 21, Lord Botetourt 0.

Hope — Henderson 53 run (Paxton kick), 2:15. Drive: One play, 53 yards, :09. Key play: Hopewell defense stopped Rice on fourth-and-44 at its 47. Hopewell 28, Lord Botetourt 0.

Fourth quarter

LB — Arnholt 52 interception return (Baker kick), 10:46. Hopewell 28, Lord Botetourt 7.

Hope — Cox 30 fumble return (Paxton kick), 9:02. Hopewell 35, Lord Botetourt 7.

Team statistics

LB HOPE

First downs 13 12

Rushes-yards 41-210 43-341

Passing yards 53 53

Comp-Att-Int 5-15-2 3-8-1

Fumbles-lost 4-3 2-2

Penalties 11-106 11-108

Punts 3-23.7 3-34.0

Individual statistics

Rushing

Lord Botetourt, Rice 34-173, Wade 3-31, Salvi 3-3, Arnholt 1-3.

Hopewell, Henderson 20-223, Briggs 10-78, Cox 6-37, Eliades 4-9, Hale 3-(-6).

Passing

Lord Botetourt, Salvi 4-14-2–38, Arnholt 1-1-0–15.

Hopewell, Eliades 3-8-1–24.

Receiving

Lord Botetourt, Arnholt 4-38, Salvi 1-15.

Hopewell, Henderson 2-29, Powell 1-24.

