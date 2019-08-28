Thursday
Summer with the National Book Awards
The National Book Foundation and Roanoke Public Libraries welcome two National Book Awards Winners, author and historian Ibram X. Kendi (“Stamped from the Beginning: The Definitive History of Racist Ideas in America”) and poet Justin Phillip Reed (“Indecency”). These acclaimed writers will discuss histories of inequity and discrimination, contemporary identity and what community looks like for writers and people of color.
When: 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Where: Melrose Library, 2502-D Melrose Avenue, N.W., Ronaoke.
Cost: Free
Contact: 529-4879
Advanced Energy Healing Exploration with Takara
Earth-based spirituality, crystals, Native American teachings and other methods are the basis for this program.
When: 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: West Salem Holistic Healing Center, 2800 West Main St., Salem
Cost: $22
Contact: 639-1633
Sunday
Blacksburg Meditation Group
The format is informal and usually involves an hour of silent meditation, including time for sitting and walking. We then invite members of the group to stay for conversation. The first Sunday of the month from 7 to 7:30 p.m. a group member will offer meditation instruction and a guided meditation. This time is for anyone who would like to try out the group or who enjoys guided meditation, and beginners are especially encouraged to attend during this time. The group is led by active members, and is inclusive of people from any religious or meditation tradition. All experience levels welcome.
When: 7:30 to -8:30 p.m.
Where: 205 Washington St. S.W., 205 Washington St. S.W., Blacksburg.
Cost: Free.
Contact: blacksburg.meditation@gmail.com.
Monday
Coffee & Conversation
Join a bereavement counselor for a cup of coffee and a pastry made by Good Sam volunteers. Share experiences of grief and the challenge of finding a “new normal” after the loss of a loved one.
When: 10 to 11 a.m.
Where: Good Samaritan Hospice Office, 2408 Electric Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 776-0198.
Tuesday
Celtic Circle
An independent book group studies Celtic spirituality and history of Celtic countries.
When: 10:30 a.m.
Where: Christ Lutheran Church, Corner of Brandon Ave. and Grandin Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: rkered@me.com