Thursday

VTWC October Luncheon with P. Buckley Moss registration deadline

The Virginia Tech Women’s Club will host artist and philanthropist P. Buckley Moss for the first of several special VTWC luncheons. The event takes place Oct. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at Preston’s Restaurant. Make reservations via email by Thursday.

When: Luncheon, 11:30 a.m., Oct. 17

Where: Preston’s, The Inn at Virginia Tech, 901 Prices Fork Road, Blacksburg

Cost: $22

Contact: VTWC65@gmail.com

Friday

Bedford Library Fall Book Sale Preview

The Friends of the Bedford Public Library will hold a preview of the book sale for members. The sale opens to the public at 6 p.m.

When: 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Bedford Central Library, 321 North Bridge St., Bedford,

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 540-586-8911

Earth Friendly Friday: Growing Greener

Nell Boyle, Sustainability Coordinator for the City of Roanoke, speaks about the city’s successes in sustainability and reduction of energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church, 2015 Grandin Road S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 343-5080

Saturday

Bedford Library Fall Book Sale

Items include current fiction and non-fiction best sellers, classics, cookbooks, children’s books, puzzles, DVDs and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Bedford Central Library, 321 North Bridge St., Bedford

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 540-586-8911

Medicare Decisions Made Easy

A workshop gives information about Medicare coverage, eligibility, enrollment periods and supplemental health plan choices.

When: 10 a.m.

Where: Christiansburg Recreation Center, 1600 N. Franklin St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 529-1308

Ferrum College Personal Finance Class

Ferrum College’s Lifelong Learning Institute presents Jason Matyus, who talks about managing finances, learning how to invest and preparing for retirement.

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Franklin Center, 50 Claiborne Ave., Rocky Mount

Cost: $10

Contact: 540-365-4218

Sunday

Author Event: Lawrence Bechtel

Sculptor and author Lawrence Bechtel will be reading from his newest work, “A Partial Sun,” first book of a planned trilogy. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 552-8246

Monday

Lee Chapel Fall Lecture: Dr. Lynn Rainville

Lynn Rainville, the first Director of Institutional History at Washington and Lee University, will be giving a talk titled “At Home with the Presidents: An Ethno-Historic Study of Everyday Life at Lee House.”

When: 12:15 p.m.

Where: Lee Chapel, 100 N. Jefferson St., Lexington

Cost: Free

Contact: 458-8768

Tuesday

Teen Book Club

The Eagle Rock Library invites new members to the first meeting of its book club for teenagers.

When: 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Eagle Rock Library, 55 Eagles’ Nest Drive, Eagle Rock

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-928-2800

Roanoke World War II Roundtable

Eddie Wheeler of Wheeler’s Fast Service Laundry and Cleaning will tell his experiences growing up during World War II working on a farm.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Friendship, 397 Hershberger Road, Roanoke

Cost: $1

Contact: 343-9701

