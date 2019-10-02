Wednesday

”Are We Not Family? Sexuality, Citizenship, and Politics in the New Black South”

E. Patrick Johnson will speak on why homosexuality is taboo in black communities in the South and sometimes considered as outside the black “family,” based on oral histories he has collected from black LGBTQ southerners. Johnson is chair of African American Studies, Carlos Montezuma Professor of Performance Studies and African American Studies at Northwestern University.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Logan Gallery, Bank Building, Roanoke College, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 375-2500

Thursday

“Can We Talk to One Another? Poetry in an Era of Social Division”

Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Linda Gregerson, a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets and a professor at the University of Michigan, is the author of six books of poetry and two books of criticism and the coeditor of one collection of scholarly essays.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Talmadge Recital Hall, Hollins University, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 456-9595

“Put A Little Honey in My Sweet Tea”

E. Patrick Johnson performs a dramatic reading based on the oral histories collected in his books, “Sweet Tea: Black Gay Men of the South — An Oral History” and “Black. Queer. Southern. Women. An Oral History.”

When: 7 p.m.

Where: The Spot On Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave. S.W., Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 375-5257

YMCA at Virginia Tech Annual Book Fair: Preview Night

Attendees can select up to 50 items, including books and vinyl records. Proceeds support YMCA programs. Get tickets at https://sforce.co/2nceylz.

When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: The Y Center, 1000 N. Main St., Blacksburg

Cost: $25

Contact: 961-9622

Friday

Friends of the Buchanan Library Used Book Sale

Hundreds of used books in excellent condition priced at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks. Items also include DVDs, VHS tapes and a collection of special coffee table books.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan

Cost: Free

Contact: 540-928-3005

YMCA at Virginia Tech Annual Book Fair

Books from all genres, as well as a significant collection of vinyl records are available. Prices range from 25 cents to $10, with a few rarer books priced higher.

When: Noon to 7 p.m.

Where: The Y Center, 1000 N. Main St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free admission

Contact: 961-9622

Presentation: ABLEnow — Virginia’s Disability Savings Account

The Arc of the NRV hosts a presentation about ABLEnow, Virginia’s tax-advantaged savings program for individuals with disabilities. This state-operated program allows individuals receiving disability benefits the security of being able to save money without it negatively affecting their benefits.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: arcnrv@gmail.com

Saturday

Storytelling in Vinton

The “Let Me Tell Ya Storytellers” will share family-friendly, funny and dramatic stories on the front porch or inside the museum.

When: 11 a.m.

Where: Vinton History Museum, 210 E. Jackson Ave., Vinton

Cost: Free

Contact: 342-8634

Friends of the Buchanan Library Used Book Sale

See Friday’s listing.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

YMCA at Virginia Tech Annual Book Fair

See Friday’s listing.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sunday

YMCA at Virginia Tech Annual Book Fair

See Friday’s listing

When: 12 to -3 p.m.

Where: The Y Center, 1000 N. Main St., Blacksburg.

Cost: Free to attend.

Contact: 540-961-9622.

Tuesday

Legislative Forum on Disability Issues

The Arc of the New River Valley and Virginia TASH host a policy forum focused on people with disabilities, their families, service providers and advocates. Participants include state officials and candidates for public office.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Montgomery County Government Center, 755 Roanoke St., Christiansburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 239-4911

New River Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society

W. Cully Hession,Virginia Tech professor of Biological Systems Engineering, will talk about the work of the Stroubles Creek Improvement Partnership, which focuses on the health of Stroubles Creek.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Karr Activity Center at Warm Hearth Village, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: shadeperennial@gmail.com

Edith’s Book Group

Wytheville book club focuses on books related to Edith Bolling Wilson, former First Lady and wife of President Woodrow Wilson.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum, 145 E. Main St., Wytheville

Cost: Free

Contact: info@edithbollingwilson.org

