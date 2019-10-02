Wednesday
”Are We Not Family? Sexuality, Citizenship, and Politics in the New Black South”
E. Patrick Johnson will speak on why homosexuality is taboo in black communities in the South and sometimes considered as outside the black “family,” based on oral histories he has collected from black LGBTQ southerners. Johnson is chair of African American Studies, Carlos Montezuma Professor of Performance Studies and African American Studies at Northwestern University.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Logan Gallery, Bank Building, Roanoke College, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 375-2500
Thursday
“Can We Talk to One Another? Poetry in an Era of Social Division”
Phi Beta Kappa Visiting Scholar Linda Gregerson, a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets and a professor at the University of Michigan, is the author of six books of poetry and two books of criticism and the coeditor of one collection of scholarly essays.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Talmadge Recital Hall, Hollins University, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 456-9595
“Put A Little Honey in My Sweet Tea”
E. Patrick Johnson performs a dramatic reading based on the oral histories collected in his books, “Sweet Tea: Black Gay Men of the South — An Oral History” and “Black. Queer. Southern. Women. An Oral History.”
When: 7 p.m.
Where: The Spot On Kirk, 22 Kirk Ave. S.W., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 375-5257
YMCA at Virginia Tech Annual Book Fair: Preview Night
Attendees can select up to 50 items, including books and vinyl records. Proceeds support YMCA programs. Get tickets at https://sforce.co/2nceylz.
When: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Where: The Y Center, 1000 N. Main St., Blacksburg
Cost: $25
Contact: 961-9622
Friday
Friends of the Buchanan Library Used Book Sale
Hundreds of used books in excellent condition priced at $1 for hardbacks and 50 cents for paperbacks. Items also include DVDs, VHS tapes and a collection of special coffee table books.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: Buchanan Library, 19795 Main St., Buchanan
Cost: Free
Contact: 540-928-3005
YMCA at Virginia Tech Annual Book Fair
Books from all genres, as well as a significant collection of vinyl records are available. Prices range from 25 cents to $10, with a few rarer books priced higher.
When: Noon to 7 p.m.
Where: The Y Center, 1000 N. Main St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free admission
Contact: 961-9622
Presentation: ABLEnow — Virginia’s Disability Savings Account
The Arc of the NRV hosts a presentation about ABLEnow, Virginia’s tax-advantaged savings program for individuals with disabilities. This state-operated program allows individuals receiving disability benefits the security of being able to save money without it negatively affecting their benefits.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Library, 200 Miller St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: arcnrv@gmail.com
Saturday
Storytelling in Vinton
The “Let Me Tell Ya Storytellers” will share family-friendly, funny and dramatic stories on the front porch or inside the museum.
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Vinton History Museum, 210 E. Jackson Ave., Vinton
Cost: Free
Contact: 342-8634
Friends of the Buchanan Library Used Book Sale
See Friday’s listing.
When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
YMCA at Virginia Tech Annual Book Fair
See Friday’s listing.
When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sunday
YMCA at Virginia Tech Annual Book Fair
See Friday’s listing
When: 12 to -3 p.m.
Where: The Y Center, 1000 N. Main St., Blacksburg.
Cost: Free to attend.
Contact: 540-961-9622.
Tuesday
Legislative Forum on Disability Issues
The Arc of the New River Valley and Virginia TASH host a policy forum focused on people with disabilities, their families, service providers and advocates. Participants include state officials and candidates for public office.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Montgomery County Government Center, 755 Roanoke St., Christiansburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 239-4911
New River Chapter, Virginia Native Plant Society
W. Cully Hession,Virginia Tech professor of Biological Systems Engineering, will talk about the work of the Stroubles Creek Improvement Partnership, which focuses on the health of Stroubles Creek.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Karr Activity Center at Warm Hearth Village, 2603 Warm Hearth Drive, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: shadeperennial@gmail.com
Edith’s Book Group
Wytheville book club focuses on books related to Edith Bolling Wilson, former First Lady and wife of President Woodrow Wilson.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum, 145 E. Main St., Wytheville
Cost: Free
Contact: info@edithbollingwilson.org
