Thursday
Wildwood park Summer Nature Lecture Series: “Ethnobotany: Got any?”
Explore Radford’s own native plant hot spots and learn about the cultural, edible and medicinal aspects of the flora. The walk reveals the rich diversity and abundance of fall wildflowers. Riley Harris, Virginia Tech Dept. of Geography and a Virginia Master Naturalist, is the presenter.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Wildwood Park, Radford
Cost: Free.
Contact: kpowers4@radford.edu
Friday
AAUW Used Book Sale
American Association of University Women offers thousands of used books, plus audio books, CDs and DVDs for sale. Books for children and youth. Proceeds support local and national scholarships for girls and women and AAUW Roanoke Valley Branch community projects in the Roanoke Valley.
When: Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to -9 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Where: Tanglewood Mall, Electric Road, Roanoke.
Cost: Book prices vary
Contact: 540-491-9510
Tuesday
Cuba birdwatching and landscape information session
Organizers of three upcoming birdwatching and landscape appreciation trips to Soroa, Viñales, Bay of Pigs and Havana, Cuba, provide an overview of the upcoming winter excursion.
When: 8 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Public Library, Miller St., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 230-3143