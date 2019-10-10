A woman's body was found in a wooded area along the 1500 block of Wasena Avenue Southwest on Thursday evening, Roanoke police spokeswoman Caitlin Cline said.

Roanoke police were working with the medical examiner's office to confirm the identity of the woman and the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call (540) 344-8500 or text at 274637, beginning the text with "RoanokePD" to ensure its transmission. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

