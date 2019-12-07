Men’s basketball
Sunday
No. 7 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Virginia 4 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville
TV: ACC Network
Records: North Carolina 6-2, 1-0 ACC; Virginia 7-1, 1-0
Last meeting: Then-No.4 Virginia defeated then-No. 8 North Carolina 69-61 on Feb. 11 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
North Carolina probable starters: G Cole Anthony (20.0 ppg, 6.6 rpg, 3.9 apg), F Garrison Brooks (12.3 ppg, 8.1 rpg), F Justin Pierce (7.0 ppg, 5.5 rpg), G Brandon Robinson (10.8 ppg), G Leaky Black (4.8 ppg).
Virginia probable starters: F Mamadi Diakite (13.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg), C Jay Huff (10.4 ppg, 7.0 rpg), G Kihei Clark (8.6 ppg, 4.8 rpg), G Casey Morsell (5.3 ppg), G Tomas Woldetensae (2.7ppg, 2.9 rpg).
Notes: The Cavaliers’ 69-40 setback Wednesday at Purdue in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge marked the Cavaliers’ most lopsided loss since Dec. 30, 2013, when the Cavaliers lost at Tennessee 87-52 in Tony Bennett’s fifth season as head coach. ... UVa has scored in the 40s in its last three games and four times overall this season. … The low in the Tony Bennett coaching era was in 2013, when visiting Wisconsin beat the Cavaliers 48-38. … The Cavaliers were stuck on 38 at Purdue before freshman Justin McKoy hit a jumper with 13 seconds left. … On the same night, North Carolina wasn’t any more impressive than the ’Hoos, losing at home to Ohio State 74-49. … UNC freshman center Armando Bacot was helped from the floor in that game, leaving his status questionable for Sunday. … The Tar Heels star player is 6-foot-3 freshman Cole Anthony, a product of Oak Hill Academy in Virginia and the son of former NBA guard-turned-analyst Greg Anthony.
Women’s basketball
Sunday
Gardner-Webb at Virginia Tech
2 p.m. at Cassell Coliseum
Internet: ACC Network Extra (ESPN.com)
Records: Gardner-Webb 3-2; Virginia Tech 7-1
Notes: Northside graduate Alexis Hueston, a junior forward, has started every game for Gardner-Webb this season. She averages 7.8 points. She had 10 points in the team’s loss to Furman on Nov. 30. … This is Virginia Tech’s final home game of the month. … Virginia Tech beat the Runnin’ Bulldogs 76-42 when the teams last met in 2016. … Savannah Plentovich averages 14.8 points for Gardner-Webb, while her twin, Carley Plentovich, averages 12.6 points. Carley Plentovich made the All-Big South first team last year. … Aisha Sheppard averages 17.5 points for Tech.
