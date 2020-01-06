Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
MONDAY
No. 17 West Virginia at Oklahoma State, late
TUESDAY
No. 4 Baylor at No. 22 Texas Tech, 9 p.m.
No. 11 Ohio St. at No. 12 Maryland, 7 p.m.
No. 13 Louisville vs. Miami, 7 p.m.
No. 14 Kentucky at Georgia, 9 p.m.
No. 16 Villanova at Creighton, 9 p.m.
No. 18 Virginia at Boston College, 7 p.m.
No. 20 Penn State at Rutgers, 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY
No. 2 Duke at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
No. 3 Kansas at Iowa State, 8 p.m.
No. 5 Auburn vs. Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.
No. 7 San Diego State at Wyoming, 9 p.m.
No. 10 Florida St. at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
No. 1 Gonzaga at San Diego, 10 p.m.
No. 8 Michigan State vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m.
No. 9 Oregon vs. No. 24 Arizona, 9 p.m.
No. 19 Michigan vs. Purdue, 7 p.m.
No. 21 Memphis at No. 23 Wichita State, 7 p.m.
