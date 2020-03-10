GREENSBORO, N.C. — Justin Champagnie felt snubbed after being left off the ACC’s All-Freshman team.
So he decided to take it out on Wake Forest in the opening round of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament on Tuesday night, scoring a career-high 31 points to lead Pittsburgh to a 81-72 victory over the Demon Deacons.
“I felt disrespected,” Champagnie said. “I used it as motivation.”
Trey McGowens scored 14 points and Xavier Johnson added 10 points and eight assists for Pitt (16-16), the tournament’s 13th seed. Abdoul Karim Coulibaly chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Twelfth-seeded Wake Forest was led by Olivier Sarr’s 20 points and 13 rebounds. Isaiah Mucius had 19 points and Brandon Childress added 17 for the Demon Deacons (13-18).
The Demon Deacons led 41-40 at the half behind 17 points from Mucius. But Mucius picked up his fourth foul seven minutes into the second half and had to take a seat on the bench. He was held to two points in the second half.
Neither team led by more than four points in the second half until Champagnie buried a 3-pointer with 3 1/2 minutes left to put the Panthers up 73-68.
Champagnie then scored on a dunk off a baseline backdoor cut. McGowens drove and banked a shot off the glass to give Pitt its largest lead at 79-70 with 1:40 left, and the Panthers began to smell the victory
.
men’s roundup
Hofstra 70, Northeastern 61
WASHINGTON— Senior guard Eli Pemberton scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and Hofstra came from behind to beat Northeastern on Tuesday to win the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament and return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.
The top-seeded Pride (26-8) clinched the CAA’s automatic bid and reached the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time in program history. It’s Hofstra’s first CAA title.
Coach Joe Mihalich is back in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2007. Senior Desure Buie scored a game-high 20 points and was named the tournament’s most outstanding player.
N. Kentucky 71, Illinois-Chicago 62
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Sharpe scored 16 points and Jalen Tate added 14 on Tuesday, helping Northern Kentucky beat UIC to lock up its second straight Horizon League Tournament title and earn its third appearance in four seasons at the NCAA Tournament.
Tarkus Ferguson finished with 15 points and Michael Diggins had 13 to lead fourth-seeded UIC (18-17).
Robert Morris 77, St. Francis 67
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Robert Morris used a second half surge to defeat league-rival Saint Francis in the Northeast Conference tournament championship.
The Colonials have qualified for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015. Dante Treacy, AJ Bramah, Josh Williams and Yannis Mendy all scored in double-figures as the top-seeded Colonials (20-14) extended a nine-point halftime lead to a convincing win.
late monday/top 25
No. 2 Gonzaga 81, San Francisco 77
LAS VEGAS — Joel Ayayi scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half and No. 2 Gonzaga withstood a scare to beat San Francisco on Monday in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals.
It will be Gonzaga’s 23rd consecutive WCC final, and the school is seeking its 17th championship
.
Saint Mary’s 51, No. 14 BYU 50
LAS VEGAS — Jordan Ford knew he was getting the ball. Everyone in the Saint Mary’s huddle told him to attack the basket .
He chose a jumper instead, and it turned out to be the right choice.
Ford hit a pull-up with 1.4 seconds to go, giving the Gaels the win over No. 14 BYU in the West Coast Conference Tournament semifinals Monday night.
big south women
USC Upstate 60, Winthrop 57
ROCK HILL, S.C. – Riley Popplewell hit a layup with 33 seconds remaining to put the Spartans (10-20) up a point, and then Popplewell and Brianna Lewis made one free throw each in the final 15 seconds and No. 10 seed USC Upstate knocked off No. 7 seed Winthrop (11-19) to advance to the quarterfinal round of the Big South tournament.
Popplewell led all scorers with 23 points, and Lewis added 13 points for the Spartans.
USC Upstate will travel to Radford for a quarterfinal matchup on Thursday. The No. 2 seed Highlanders swept both regular season games with the Spartans.
notes
SEC honors Buzz Williams
Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams, formerly of Virginia Tech, was named The Associated Press Southeastern Conference coach of the year in his first season in the league. Williams guided the Aggies to a 10-8 conference record and finished in a tie for sixth in the league.
Reggie Perry of Mississippi State and Mason Jones of Arkansas were named the SEC players of the year.
Ivy League cancels tourney
The Ivy League on Tuesday canceled its men’s and women’s basketball tournaments because of concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Ivy League’s four-team tournaments were set to be played Friday through Sunday at Lavietes Pavilion in Cambridge. The Ivy League instead will award its automatic NCAA Tournament bids to the regular-season champions, the Princeton women and Yale men.
Garza, Gard top Big Ten
Iowa’s Luka Garza is The Associated Press player of the year in the Big Ten, and Wisconsin’s Greg Gard is its coach of the year
.
Pritchard Pac-12’s top scorer
Oregon’s Payton Pritchard led the Pac-12 in scoring and assists, earning top Pac-12 honors. Mick Cronin led UCLA to a massive turnaround in his first season at Westwood.
