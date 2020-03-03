Scores, schedule n Top 25 men

MONDAY

No. 4 Baylor 71, Texas Tech 68, OT

TUESDAY

No. 6 Kentucky vs. Tennessee, late

Rutgers 78, No. 9 Maryland 67

No. 16 Michigan St. 79, No. 20 Penn St. 71

No. 18 Iowa vs. Purdue, late

WEDNESDAY

No. 1 Kansas vs. TCU, 8 p.m.

No. 4 Dayton at Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

No. 7 Florida State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 14 Villanova, 8:30 p.m

No. 11 Creighton vs. Georgetown, 8 p.m.

No. 17 Auburn vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

No. 22 Virginia at Miami, 9 p.m.

No. 24 Wisconsin vs. Northwestern, 9 p.m.

THURSDAY

No. 5 San Diego State in Mountain West quarterfinals, , 2:30 p.m.

No. 13 Oregon vs. California, 11 p.m.

No. 19 Ohio State vs. No. 23 Illinois, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Houston at UConn, 7 p.m.

No. 25 Michigan vs. Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

