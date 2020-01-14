Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
Monday No games scheduled
Tuesday
Clemson 79, No. 3 Duke 72
No. 6 Kansas at Oklahoma, late
No. 7 San Diego State at Fresno State, late
No. 11 Louisville 73, Pittsburgh 68
No. 12 West Virginia vs. TCU, late
No. 13 Dayton vs. VCU, late
No. 14 Villanova vs. DePaul, late
No. 17 Maryland at Wisconsin, late
No. 21 Ohio State 80, Nebraska 68
No. 23 Texas Tech at Kansas State, late
WEDNESDAY
No. 2 Baylor vs. Iowa State, 8 p.m.
No. 4 Auburn at Alabama, 9 p.m.
No. 5 Butler vs. No. 18 Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
No. 9 Florida State vs. Virginia, 7 p.m.
No. 10 Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.
No. 16 Wichita State at Temple, 9 p.m.
No. 25 Creighton at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
