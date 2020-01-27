Scores, schedule n Top 25 men
SATURDAY
No. 1 Baylor 72, Florida 61
No. 2 Gonzaga 92, Pacific 59
No. 3 Kansas 74, Tennessee 68
No. 5 Florida State 85, Notre Dame 84
No. 6 Louisville 80, Clemson 62
No. 7 Dayton 87, Richmond 79
No. 9 Villanova 64, Providence 60
No. 14 West Virginia 74, Missouri 51
No. 15 Kentucky 76, No. 18 Texas Tech 74, OT
No. 16 Auburn 80, Iowa State 76
SMU 74, No. 20 Memphis 70
No. 21 Illinois 64, Michigan 62
Arizona State 66, No. 22 Arizona 65
No. 23 Colorado 76, Washington 62
No. 24 Rutgers 75, Nebraska 72
SUNDAY
No. 4 San Diego State 71, UNLV 67
No. 11 Michigan State 70, Minnesota 52
No. 12 Oregon 96, UCLA 75
No. 17 Maryland 77, Indiana 76
No. 25 Houston 68, South Florida 49
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.