education
Increase proposed for teaching skills, trades
President Donald Trump is proposing a $900 million increase in education spending to teach skills and trades, in what would be a historic federal infusion into a spending area that’s been stagnant for years.
The announcement Monday follows Trump’s State of the Union push for career and technical education and is in line with increasing emphasis on the idea that there should be stronger career paths for students as alternatives to a four-year degree.
“It’s maybe the largest investment in CTE ever,” Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said during a briefing to education groups after the administration released its budget proposal.
Career-technical education is already widespread, with 92% of students taking at least one career-technical class in high school, according to federal statistics. More than a third are described as concentrating in career-tech, taking at least two courses in a particular sequence.
retail
Simon to buy mall operator Taubman
For the second time in as many weeks, there is a major agreement involving mall operators.
The Simon Property Group will buy mall operator Taubman Realty in a deal valued at around $3.6 billion.
Simon Property Group Inc. is the nation’s largest mall operator. It said Monday that its operating partnership, Simon Property Group, LP, will buy all of Taubman stock for $52.50 per share. The Taubman family will sell about one-third of its ownership stake at the transaction price and remain a 20% partner in Taubman Realty Group LP.
T aubman Realty owns, manages or leases 26 shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia, including The Mall at Short Hills in New Jersey, and Waterside Shops in Naples, Florida. Simon owns or has a stake in 204 properties in the U.S., including premium outlets as of last year.
Malls have struggled with retail bankruptcies and store closings after a vast shift in the way Americans shop.
Vacancy rates at malls are hoovering around 4% on average , says CoStar, though struggling malls are closer to 7% vacant.
