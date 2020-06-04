AUTOMOBILES
Nissan calls for 4th recall for faulty latch
DETROIT — For the fourth time, Nissan is recalling hundreds of thousands of midsize cars in the U.S. and Canada to fix a nagging latch problem that may allow the hood fly open while cars are moving.
The latest recall covers nearly 1.9 million Altimas and includes cars from the 2013 through 2015 model years that were recalled earlier. It’s also been expanded to the 2016 through 2018 model years.
Nissan has said previously that a coating can flake off the secondary hood latch, exposing bare metal. Over time, the metal can rust and cause the secondary latch to stay open. If the main latch isn’t closed and the cars are driven, the secondary latch may not hold the hood down as designed, Nissan said.
Some of the cars were recalled in 2014, with another recall in 2015, both of which involved fixing a lever and adjusting and lubricating the secondary latches. In a 2016 recall, Nissan replaced the latches with new ones.
The company says it has 16 reports of minor crashes and-or injuries due to the problem, all in cars that did not get the replacement latches. There are no reports of crashes or injuries in cars with new latches, Nissan said.
Now, the company has decided to do another recall including all Altimas from 2013 through 2018 after getting a small number of reports about hoods opening unexpectedly. Nissan found that if the primary latches aren’t closed, contaminants can build up on the new secondary latches without regular maintenance, causing them to fail.
TRADE
U.S. deficit hits high
WASHINGTON — The U.S. trade deficit hit the highest level in eight months in April. Exports and imports both posted record monthly drops as the coronavirus pandemic smothered America’s commerce with other countries.
The gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad jumped to $49.4 billion in April, up 16.7% from $42.3 billion in March and highest since last August, the Commerce Department said Thursday.
April exports fell 20.5% to $151.3 billion, and imports dropped 13.7% to $200.7 billion.
April’s exports were the lowest in exactly 10 years; imports were lowest since July 2010.
