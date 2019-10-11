FACEBOOK

Visa, MasterCard shun Libra currency

NEW YORK — Visa and Mastercard on Friday announced their departure from Facebook’s Libra project, a major setback to the social network’s plan for a worldwide digital currency.

Along with the two payment giants, several other large companies have said they’re exiting Libra. Payment processing company Stripe is stepping back, as well as e-commerce company eBay.

PayPal was the first of Libra’s big partners to leave, announcing last week it would no longer be involved.

AUTOS

Subaru recalls model over airbag issue

Subaru is recalling more than 350,000 Forester vehicles with heated seats because an electrical connection in the front passenger seat may loosen and deactivate the airbag even though the seat is occupied.

Subaru said the recall includes Forester vehicles from 2015 to 2018.

The automaker will notify vehicle owners and dealers to inspect the occupant detection system mat harness and have it replaced free of charge if necessary.

Owners will be notified of the recall starting on Nov. 29. Replacement parts are not currently available.

Load comments