Visa, MasterCard shun Libra currency
NEW YORK — Visa and Mastercard on Friday announced their departure from Facebook’s Libra project, a major setback to the social network’s plan for a worldwide digital currency.
Along with the two payment giants, several other large companies have said they’re exiting Libra. Payment processing company Stripe is stepping back, as well as e-commerce company eBay.
PayPal was the first of Libra’s big partners to leave, announcing last week it would no longer be involved.
AUTOS
Subaru recalls model over airbag issue
Subaru is recalling more than 350,000 Forester vehicles with heated seats because an electrical connection in the front passenger seat may loosen and deactivate the airbag even though the seat is occupied.
Subaru said the recall includes Forester vehicles from 2015 to 2018.
The automaker will notify vehicle owners and dealers to inspect the occupant detection system mat harness and have it replaced free of charge if necessary.
Owners will be notified of the recall starting on Nov. 29. Replacement parts are not currently available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.