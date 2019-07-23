HOUSING
Home sales fell in June, down over year
WASHINGTON — U.S. home sales tumbled 1.7% in June, with rising prices and a scarce supply locking out many Americans from ownership.
The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that homes were sold last month at a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 5.27 million units. Sales have shriveled 2.2% over the past 12 months, despite such positive trends as a robust job market and falling mortgage rates.
There has also been a supply shortage: Sales listings were flat over the past year at 1.93 million units.
E-COMMERCE
Alibaba will let U.S. firms sell on site
NEW YORK — China’s e-commerce juggernaut Alibaba will allow small and medium-sized U.S. businesses to sell on Alibaba.com. U.S. businesses, until Tuesday, were only able to buy merchandise.
Alibaba is looking to juice its growth, which has been held in check by Amazon and threatened by trade tensions between the U.S. and China.
Alibaba says the platform has 10 million active business buyers in more than 190 countries and regions. One third of the order volume is from U.S. businesses, says John Caplan, president of North America B2B and globalization at Alibaba Group.
MARIJUANA
FDA warns firm over CBD health claims
WASHINGTON — U.S. regulators have issued a warning to a leading marijuana company for making unproven health claims about CBD.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday it has warned Curaleaf Inc., of Wakefield, Massachusetts, for illegally selling unapproved drugs. The agency says Curaleaf’s claims could lead people to delay medical care for serious conditions like cancer.
Curaleaf operates in 12 states. The company says it will work with the FDA to resolve the issues.
CBD is a compound found in marijuana but doesn’t cause a high. It’s widely marketed in oils, lotions and foods. The Curaleaf warning comes as the FDA has been evaluating how to regulate the trendy ingredient.