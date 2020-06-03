AIR TRAVEL
Flights from Chinese airlines suspended
The Trump administration moved Wednesday to block Chinese airlines from flying to the U.S. in an escalation of trade and travel tensions between the two countries.
The Transportation Department said it would suspend passenger flights of four Chinese airlines to and from the United States starting June 16.
The decision was in response to China’s failure to let United Airlines and Delta Air Lines resume flights to China this month. The airlines suspended those flights earlier this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic that started in China’s Wuhan province.
EMPLOYMENT
May job losses not as bad as expected
U.S. companies cut workers in May at one-third of the forecast pace, a private report showed, offering some hope that the worst of the coronavirus-related hit to the labor market is over.
The 2.76 million decline in business payrolls last month followed a revised 19.6 million decrease in April, according to ADP Research Institute data released Wednesday. The drop in May was smaller than all but one estimate in a Bloomberg survey of 39 economists. The median projection called for a decline of 9 million.
U.S. stocks rose along with Treasury yields following the report.
WALL STREET
Market climbs for fourth straight day
Stocks bubbled even higher on Wednesday, vaulting Wall Street back to where it was just one week after it set its all-time high earlier this year, as optimism builds that the economy can climb out of its current hole relatively quickly.
The S&P 500 rose 1.4% for its fourth straight gain as lockdowns loosen and raise hopes for a coming economic recovery. Treasury yields also strengthened in a sign of improved confidence after reports suggested that while the U.S. economy is still getting pummeled, it may not be as bad as economists had feared.
“It’s fairly clear to us that the economy clearly bottomed in late April and early May,” said James Ragan, director of wealth management research at D. A. Davidson. “At some point the concern will be on the pace of the recovery and not just the recovery itself.”
