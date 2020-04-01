VIRUS RELIEF
Federal loans could arrive by Friday
NEW YORK — Small businesses seeking loans through the government’s $2 trillion coronavirus relief package could receive money as soon as Friday.
That prediction came Tuesday from senior administration officials WHO spoke with reporters on the condition of anonymity because the details have not been officially made public.
Companies will be able to submit applications on Friday. Because the government is using an approval process that has been stripped down from the one used for traditional business loans, the money can be available to borrowers the same day, the officials said.
The loans are available to small businesses ranging from sole proprietors and freelancers to companies with up to 500 employees.
CONSTRUCTIOn
Spending in U.S. fell in February
WASHINGTON — Spending on U.S. construction projects fell 1.3% in February with housing and nonresidential construction both showing weakness even before the coronavirus struck with force in the United States.
The Commerce Department said Wednesday that the February decline followed a 2.8% rise in construction in January. Economists are forecasting more declines to come, especially in housing activity as the stay-at-home orders in much of the country crimp home sales.
TELECOM
Sprint, T-Mobile finalize merger
NEW YORK — Mobile carrier T-Mobile has completed the takeover of smaller rival Sprint, creating a new wireless giant that rivals AT&T and Verizon in size.
The companies announced the deal, valued at $31.6 billion based on T-Mobile’s closing stock price Tuesday, two years ago. It has taken a long time to close because of pushback from state and federal regulators.
State attorneys general sued to block the deal, saying it would add billions to consumers’ wireless bills. A federal judge ruled for the companies in February.
