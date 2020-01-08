AUTOMOTIVE
Takata recalling 10M more air bag inflators
DETROIT — Takata is recalling 10 million more front air bag inflators sold to 14 different automakers because they can explode with too much force and hurl shrapnel.
The recall is the last one the bankrupt company agreed to in a 2015 settlement with the U.S. safety regulators.
The 10 million inflators are part of the approximately 70 million in the U.S. that Takata was to recall as part of the agreement with National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Vehicles made by Audi, BMW, Honda, Daimler Vans, Fiat Chrysler, Ferrari, Ford, General Motors, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen are affected.
UBER
Company sues Calif. over new law
NEW YORK — Ride-hailing giant Uber, along with delivery company Postmates, sued California over a new law that aims to reclassify their drivers and delivery workers as employees instead of contractors. The law, which went into effect last week, could upend the business models of the companies that shaped the so-called “gig economy,” where contract workers use smartphone apps to accept odd jobs driving or delivering goods as frequently as they wish. As of Monday, Uber’s shares were down about 28% since the company’s May 2019 initial public offering, though they gained 6% in the first three trading days of 2020.
MINING
Buchanan County coal mine reopens
Operations have resumed at Virginia’s leading underground coal mine after hundreds of workers were briefly furloughed at the Buchanan County site last month.
Coronado Global Resources, the company that operates the Buchanan mine, notified state officials on Dec. 16 that a little over 600 workers would be furloughed until the U.S. and China reached a trade deal on coal exports, Tarah Kesterson, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy, said last month.
Employees returned to work between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1, according to company emails.
