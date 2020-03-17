JOBS
Marriott begins staff furloughs
Marriott International has started to furlough hotel staff in an effort that could affect tens of thousands of employees.
A spokeswoman for the company, which employs roughly 130,000 associates across its managed hotels, said the workers would keep health benefits for now. The company is shuttering some hotels and needs fewer employees at the properties that remain open, she said.
The coronavirus outbreak is costing U.S. hotels $1.4 billion a week as it crushes demand for travel, according to data that industry executives plan to present Tuesday when they visit the White House.
Amazon workers raising alarms
As Amazon sales surge from shoppers stocking up on consumer staples, the e-commerce giant’s warehouse workers are raising alarms that the company is not doing enough to protect them from the novel coronavirus.
Warehouse workers in Spain and Italy have tested positive for the virus, while workers in New York and Chicago told The Washington Post that Amazon isn’t taking enough precautions as orders mount. Some said workers were sent home only after they had coughs, and signs were posted advising workers to wash their hands.
But in interviews, warehouse workers in the United States and Europe say they worry their workplaces are not safe enough and could contribute to the spread of the virus. More than 1,500 workers from around the world have signed a petition that calls on the company to take additional steps to ensure their safety.
housing
Bill would ban foreign buyers in Hawaii
HONOLULU — A bill to prohibit foreigners from buying some homes in Hawaii was endorsed by state senators in an effort to make housing more affordable for local residents.
The bill would generally bar purchases of homes that are more than 5 years old by people who are not U.S. citizens and legal residents, as well as companies and trusts controlled by nonresident aliens.
The median home sale price on Oahu last year was $789,000 for single-family houses and $425,000 for condominiums.
— From wire reports
