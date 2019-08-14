IOWA
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Miami (Ohio)
Last year: 9-4, 5-4 Big Ten
Note: The Hawkeyes will feature a three-year starter at quarterback in Nate Stanley, a veteran offensive line anchored by future pro tackles Alaric Jackson and Tristan Wirfs, a surprisingly talented group of receivers and a defense led by Big Ten sack leader A.J. Epenesa.
ILLINOIS
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Akron
Last year: 4-8, 2-7 Big Ten
Note: “We’re a better football team this year,” coach Lovie Smith said. “No one has picked us to do much of anything (in the conference), and, frankly, that’s a good position for us to be in going into the season. So, can we reach a bowl this year? Yeah, I think so. There were signs last year that we’re getting closer.”
INDIANA
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Ball State at Indianapolis
Last year: 5-7, 2-7 Big Ten
Note: The Hoosiers’ biggest decision will be choosing a quarterback. Peyton Ramsey has made 16 starts over the last two seasons and will be seriously challenged by redshirt freshman Michael Penix Jr., who is coming back from a torn anterior cruciate ligament, and Jack Tuttle, who transferred from Utah.
MARYLAND
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Howard
Last year: 5-7, 3-6 Big Ten
Note: Coming off the darkest season in the history of their program, the Terrapins are poised to enter a new era under a coach who remembers what it was like when the team competed for conference titles and regularly played in bowl games. Mike Locksley, hired in December after a successful run as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, hopes his three years with the Crimson Tide will ultimately pay off at Maryland.
MICHIGAN
Season opener: Aug. 30 vs. Tulsa
Last year: 10-3, 8-1 Big Ten
Note: Although Michigan is considered a College Football Playoff favorite, it has not won a Big Ten title since 2004, its longest drought in program history. The Wolverines haven’t earned a chance to play fochifhe Big Ten title since division winners began playing in a championship game in 2011.
MICHIGAN STATE
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Middle Tennessee
Last year: 7-6, 5-4 Big Ten
Note: The Spartans went 7-6 last year, and that record was fitting because it felt like several games could have ended with that exact score. The Redbox Bowl actually did — Oregon beat the Spartans 7-6 — and that merely confirmed what had been obvious for a while: Michigan State’s offense was a mess.
MINNESOTA
Season opener: Aug. 29 vs. South Dakota State
Last year: 7-6, 3-6 Big Ten
Note: The Gophers have arrived at another pivotal season. After a strong finish in 2018 that featured the first win over rival Wisconsin in 15 years, the natural next step at Minnesota would be a Big Ten West Division title.
NEBRASKA
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. South Alabama
Last year: 4-8, 3-6 Big Ten
Note: Wins in four of its last six games left Nebraska coaches and players optimistic about what lies in store in 2019. The Cornhuskers are a popular pick to win the Big Ten West.
NORTHWESTERN
Season opener: Aug. 31 at Stanford
Last year: 9-5, 8-1 Big Ten
Note: Coming off a 9-5 season that included a Big Ten West title and a Holiday Bowl victory over Utah, the Wildcats have enough returning talent at other positions to produce another stellar season — if they can get steady play at quarterback. Clemson transfer Hunter Johnson, senior TJ Green and junior Aidan Smith the main contenders.
OHIO STATE
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. FAU
Last year: 13-1, 8-1 Big Ten
Note: Ryan Day is the man now, named to succeed Urban Meyer when the coach who brought a national championship to Ohio State in 2014 retired after last season because of health issues.
PENN STATE
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Idaho
Last year: 9-4, 6-3 Big Ten
Note: The Nittany Lions return just 11 seniors from last season’s 9-4 team that finished third in the Big Ten East. Penn State has 55 first- or second-year players.
PURDUE
Season opener: Aug. 30 at Nevada
Last year: 6-7, 5-4 Big Ten
Note: The Boilermakers’ fate may rest with the offensive and defense lines. Lorenzo Neal, the 315-pound defensive tackle, possesses the size to plug running lanes while 270-pound defensive end Giovanni Reviere puts pressure on quarterbacks and linebacker Markus Bailey piles up the tackles. On the offensive line, Purdue must replace three starters and the Boilermakers are likely to rely on youngsters in crucial roles.
RUTGERS
Season opener: Aug. 30 vs. UMass
Last year: 1-11, 0-9 Big Ten
Note: Through three seasons, the numbers are against the Scarlet Knights and coach Chris Ash. Seven overall wins. Two winless seasons in the league sandwiched around a surprising 3-6 mark in 2017. That’s a 3-24 mark in the Big Ten.
WISCONSIN
Season opener: Aug. 30 at South Florida
Last year: 8-5, 5-4 Big Ten
Note: Graham Mertz is among the most talked about freshmen in the history of the program. Fans are eager to see what the 6-foot-3, 215-pound quarterback from Kansas can do, especially since last year’s starter, Alex Hornibrook, transferred to Florida State.