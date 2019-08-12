BAYLOR
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Stephen F. Austin
Last year: 7-6, 4-5 Big 12
Note: Jalen Hurd is gone after the converted running back’s impressive season as a receiver, ranking fourth in the Big 12 with 5.8 catches per game. Returning quarterback Charlie Brewer still has proven targets in Denzel Mims (1,087 yards in 2017, eight touchdowns in each of the last two seasons) and Chris Platt (five TDs in four games in injury-shortened 2017).
IOWA STATE
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Northern Iowa
Last year: 8-5, 6-3 Big 12
Note: When coach Matt Campbell took over ahead of the 2016 season, the cupboard was almost completely bare of offensive linemen. Chasing their first 10-win season, the Cyclones will return all five starters for the first time in five years – and four of them are seniors.
KANSAS
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Indiana State
Last year: 3-9, 1-8 Big 12
Note: The Jayhawks will move from a 4-3 to a 3-4 defensive scheme, but new coach Les Miles promised it would be different than most systems using three linemen. The idea is to better match up with the flotilla of wide receivers that have become staples of Big 12 offenses. “It’s going to be a fast-paced, in-your-face style,” Miles said.
KANSAS STATE
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Nicholls State
Last year: 5-7, 3-6 Big 12
Note: Kansas State had no letter-winners returning at running back, and the wide receiver corps of a year ago left plenty to be desired. But a pair of transfers, James Gilbert from Ball State and Harry Trotter from Louisville, have solidified that depleted backfield, leaving pass-catchers as the biggest question mark on the offensive side of the ball.
OKLAHOMA
Season opener: Sept. 1 vs. Houston
Last year: 12-2, 8-1 Big 12
Note: The Sooners’ ground game might be more prominent this season as Alabama transfer quarterback Jalen Hurts settles in. Oklahoma has a dynamic duo back in running backs Kennedy Brooks and Trey Sermon. Brooks ran for 1,056 yards and 12 TDs as a freshman last season. Sermon ran for 947 yards and 13 scores last season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Season opener: Aug. 30 at Oregon State
Last year: 7-6, 3-6 Big 12
Note: Sean Gleeson is the new offensive coordinator. He served in the same capacity for a Princeton squad that went undefeated in 2018. The Tigers led the FCS in scoring offense with 47 points per game and ranked in the top 10 nationally in total offense, rushing offense, third-down conversion percentage and pass efficiency. The Tigers set an Ivy League record with 470 points.
TCU
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Last year: 7-6, 4-5 Big 12
Note: Running back Sewo Olonilua, who set a school bowl record with 194 yards rushing in the Cheez-It Bowl, was arrested in May on possible drug charges. Preseason practice started with the case still pending. Coach Gary Patterson said Olonilua would practice and that there would be discipline from TCU “no matter how his deal turns out.”
TEXAS
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Louisiana Tech
Last year: 10-4, 7-2 Big 12
Note: Texas has had a 1,000-yard rusher just once since 2007 and that came in a losing season in 2016. Keaontay Ingram was Texas’ top rusher in 2018 with 731 yards and averaged 5 yards per carry. A productive running game would help protect quarterback Sam Ehlinger from wear and tear.
TEXAS TECH
Season opener: Aug. 31 vs. Montana State
Last year: 5-7, 3-6 Big 12
Note: Four of Texas Tech’s six Big 12 losses last seasons were by fewer than 10 points. That included back-to-back home games against Oklahoma and Texas by a combined 12 points.