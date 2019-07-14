PULASKI — Chad Bell went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and a run scored, and the Pulaski Yankees scored five runs in the fourth inning before holding on for an 8-6 win over the Bristol Pirates on Sunday at Calfee Park.
In the bottom of the first, Anthony Volpe reached second base on a throwing error and scored on a Bell single to put the Yankees on top 1-0.
The Pirates answered in the second on a Jake Wright sacrifice fly and a Marshall Gilbert RBI single — Bristol’s first runs scored in 19 straight innings against Pulaski.
The Yankees regained the lead in the bottom half of the inning when Nelson Alvarez launched a two-run shot to center field.
Antonio Cabello and Volpe each added an RBI single in the fourth. Bell’s two-out, three-run homer to center put Pulaski up 8-2.
The Pirates threatened in the ninth, scoring two runs to cut the lead to two with a runner on second. But Sean Bolye forced a pop-up to shortstop to end the game.
Yoendrys Gomez (4-1) earned the win, giving up two runs on five hits with four strikeouts and one walk.
ON DECK: Game 3 of the series is 6:30 p.m. Monday.