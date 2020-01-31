discover2550 mercerhouse

Chasing bootleggers put William "Corn Squad" Newton's family in danger. In the early morning hours of May 26, 1926, a pair of men set fire to the Newtons' home, causing a significant amount of damage. The family, which at the time included seven children, escaped unharmed. Bootleggers would try again in 1930 when they set off dynamite beneath the house's front porch.

Prohibition, World War II, the birth of the area’s first airport and the dedication of the Mill Mountain Star led the way for Roanoke and The New River Valley from 1925-1950. Go back in time with us at roanoke.com/gallery.

