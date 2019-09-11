Thursday

Young at Art

Instructor Ana Morales shows ways for families to introduce their pre-school age children to art.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-5760

River City Quilt Guild Meeting

Open to those interested in quilting, all skill levels welcome.

When: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Grove United Methodist Church, 1020 Tyler Avenue, Radford

Cost: Free

Contact: 674-8215

A Life of Sorrow, the Life and Times of Carter Stanley

A fifth anniversary performance of Gary Reid’s one man show.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke

Cost: Free

Contact: 772-7507

Friday

Bower Center for the Arts

A reception for two new art exhibitions, “George Radeschi: Woodturned Art” and “Fundamentally the Same featuring paintings from four regional artists.

When: 5 p.m.

Where: Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street, Bedford

Cost: Free

Contact: 586-4235

Strolling Into Art

Play, sing and explore the museum galleries with instructor Becky McDonald. For families with children under 2 years old.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke

Cost: $5

Contact: 342-5760

Intro to Bookmaking: Accordion Fold

Learn how to make an accordion book with instructor Ana Morales. Pre-register at taubmanmuseum.org.

When: 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $12, members $10

Contact: 342-5760

Olin Hall Galleries Reception

Reception for two new art exhibitions in Olin Hall Galleries, “Post Nostalgia” by Rob Wynne and “Still(ness)” by Duane Cregger. Wynne speaks at 6:30 p.m.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Olin Hall Galleries, Roanoke College, 240 High Street, Salem

Cost: Free

Contact: 375-2332

Star City Playhouse

Performance of two one-act comedies, “The Confederates” by Pauline Phelps and Marion Short and “The Boor” by Anton Chekhov.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard Street, Vinton

Cost: $12, senior citizens and students $8

Contact: 366-1446

Saturday

Pottery instruction by Carlos Dowling

When: 9:30 a.m.

Where: Earthworks Pottery Studio, 228 S. Pollard Street, Vinton

Cost: $165

Contact: 985-8698

47th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival

More than 140 artists from across Virginia and the surrounding states will display and sell their art.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: EC Glass High School, 2011 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 434-528-9434

Star City Playhouse

When: 2 p.m.

“Unwind Your Mind” Wine and Food Tasting Fundraiser

A gourmet wine and food tasting fundraiser supports InStill Mindfulness SWVA’s public school mindfulness program and a fledgling mindfulness program for prisoners. The event includes wines, beverages from area wineries and distilleries, heavy hors d’oeuvres, jazz, a silent auction and access to the gallery spaces.

When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd

Cost: $45

Contact: 227-6377

Sunday

Film Photography Series

Instructor David Rehor leads a do-it-yourself black and white film photography class. Bring whatever film camera or format you wish to use. Pre-register at taubmanmuseum.org.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $80, members $64

Contact: 342-5760

Community Quilting Bee

Hosted by Blacksburg Quilting Party.

When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Blacksburg Regional Library, 200 Miller St SW, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: KUTauber@aol.com

Star City Playhouse

Teen Art Studio

An art class for teens focused on watercolor paints and gouache.

When: 2 to 4 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $20, members $16

Contact: 342-5760

Monday

Floyd Quilt Guild

A demo for making cute wool mice.

When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Where: Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd

Cost: Prices vary.

Contact: KUTauber@aol.com

Tuesday

Visiting Artist Convocation

Visiting flutist Patricia Surman and pianist Jooeun Pak will perform during the Tuesday afternoon music convocation at Virginia Tech.

When: 2 p.m.

Where: Squires Recital Salon, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: 231-5200

National Geographic Live: “Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice”

A husband and wife photojournalist team present explorations of tropical and antarctic zones.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg

Cost: $25, students $10

Contact: 231-5300

Wednesday

Artful Journeys

This class from instructor Alison Lee has elementary and middle school age children investigate art in the galleries before creating artwork of their own.

When: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke

Cost: $8, members $5

Contact: 342-5760

”Poetry at the Pavilion”

The Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech hosts a poetry event with emcee Diane Goff, eight scheduled readers, and live music.

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Hahn Horticulture Garden, 200 Garden Lane, Blacksburg

Cost: Free

Contact: vtgarden@vt.edu

