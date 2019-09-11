Thursday
Young at Art
Instructor Ana Morales shows ways for families to introduce their pre-school age children to art.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-5760
River City Quilt Guild Meeting
Open to those interested in quilting, all skill levels welcome.
When: 6:30 p.m.
Where: Grove United Methodist Church, 1020 Tyler Avenue, Radford
Cost: Free
Contact: 674-8215
A Life of Sorrow, the Life and Times of Carter Stanley
A fifth anniversary performance of Gary Reid’s one man show.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road, Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 772-7507
Friday
Bower Center for the Arts
A reception for two new art exhibitions, “George Radeschi: Woodturned Art” and “Fundamentally the Same featuring paintings from four regional artists.
When: 5 p.m.
Where: Bower Center for the Arts, 305 N. Bridge Street, Bedford
Cost: Free
Contact: 586-4235
Strolling Into Art
Play, sing and explore the museum galleries with instructor Becky McDonald. For families with children under 2 years old.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-5760
Intro to Bookmaking: Accordion Fold
Learn how to make an accordion book with instructor Ana Morales. Pre-register at taubmanmuseum.org.
When: 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $12, members $10
Contact: 342-5760
Olin Hall Galleries Reception
Reception for two new art exhibitions in Olin Hall Galleries, “Post Nostalgia” by Rob Wynne and “Still(ness)” by Duane Cregger. Wynne speaks at 6:30 p.m.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Olin Hall Galleries, Roanoke College, 240 High Street, Salem
Cost: Free
Contact: 375-2332
Star City Playhouse
Performance of two one-act comedies, “The Confederates” by Pauline Phelps and Marion Short and “The Boor” by Anton Chekhov.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard Street, Vinton
Cost: $12, senior citizens and students $8
Contact: 366-1446
Saturday
Pottery instruction by Carlos Dowling
When: 9:30 a.m.
Where: Earthworks Pottery Studio, 228 S. Pollard Street, Vinton
Cost: $165
Contact: 985-8698
47th Annual Lynchburg Art Festival
More than 140 artists from across Virginia and the surrounding states will display and sell their art.
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: EC Glass High School, 2011 Memorial Ave, Lynchburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 434-528-9434
Star City Playhouse
See Friday’s listing.
When: 2 p.m.
“Unwind Your Mind” Wine and Food Tasting Fundraiser
A gourmet wine and food tasting fundraiser supports InStill Mindfulness SWVA’s public school mindfulness program and a fledgling mindfulness program for prisoners. The event includes wines, beverages from area wineries and distilleries, heavy hors d’oeuvres, jazz, a silent auction and access to the gallery spaces.
When: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Where: Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd
Cost: $45
Contact: 227-6377
Sunday
Film Photography Series
Instructor David Rehor leads a do-it-yourself black and white film photography class. Bring whatever film camera or format you wish to use. Pre-register at taubmanmuseum.org.
When: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $80, members $64
Contact: 342-5760
Community Quilting Bee
Hosted by Blacksburg Quilting Party.
When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Blacksburg Regional Library, 200 Miller St SW, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: KUTauber@aol.com
Star City Playhouse
See Saturday’s listing.
Teen Art Studio
An art class for teens focused on watercolor paints and gouache.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $20, members $16
Contact: 342-5760
Monday
Floyd Quilt Guild
A demo for making cute wool mice.
When: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Where: Floyd Center for the Arts, 220 Parkway Lane South, Floyd
Cost: Prices vary.
Contact: KUTauber@aol.com
Tuesday
Visiting Artist Convocation
Visiting flutist Patricia Surman and pianist Jooeun Pak will perform during the Tuesday afternoon music convocation at Virginia Tech.
When: 2 p.m.
Where: Squires Recital Salon, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5200
National Geographic Live: “Coral Kingdoms and Empires of Ice”
A husband and wife photojournalist team present explorations of tropical and antarctic zones.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Moss Arts Center, 190 Alumni Mall, Blacksburg
Cost: $25, students $10
Contact: 231-5300
Wednesday
Artful Journeys
This class from instructor Alison Lee has elementary and middle school age children investigate art in the galleries before creating artwork of their own.
When: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $8, members $5
Contact: 342-5760
”Poetry at the Pavilion”
The Hahn Horticulture Garden at Virginia Tech hosts a poetry event with emcee Diane Goff, eight scheduled readers, and live music.
When: 6 p.m.
Where: Hahn Horticulture Garden, 200 Garden Lane, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: vtgarden@vt.edu
