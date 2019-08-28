Thursday
Young at Art
Instructor Ana Morales shows ways for families to introduce their pre-school age children to art.
When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-5760
Friday
Strolling Into Art
Play, sing and explore the museum galleries with instructor Becky McDonald. For families with children under 2 years old.
When: 10:30 to 11:15 a.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $5
Contact: 342-5760
Mixed Media Animals
A class for creating portraits of animals tought by Ana Morales, no experience required, pre-register at taubmanmuseum.org.
When: 12:15 to 1:15 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. S.E., Roanoke
Cost: $12, members $10
Contact: 342-5760
Star City Playhouse
Performance of two one-act comedies, “The Confederates” by Pauline Phelps and Marion Short and “The Boor” by Anton Chekhov.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: Star City Playhouse, 107 S. Pollard Street, Vinton
Cost: $12, senior citizens and students $8
Contact: 366-1446
“… and Fall”
Composer-conductor-pianist Eric Choate (San Francisco Symphony Chorus and SF Conservatory) joins Virginia Tech faculty members Alan Weinstein (cello) and Brian Thorsett (tenor) in a concert that includes folk songs and a revival of the song cycle “Seedtime and Harvest,” played for the first time since its world premiere nearly 100 years ago.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Squires Recital Salon, 290 College Ave., Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 231-5200
Saturday
Star City Playhouse
See Friday’s listing
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Force of Nature
The Parker Quartet, the Garth Newel Piano Quartet and violinist Li-Mei Liang join forces to perform works by Enescu and Dvorák.
When: 4 to 9 p.m.
Where: Garth Newel Music Center, 403 Garth Newel Ln, Hot Springs
Cost: $10-$84, ages 18 and under free
Contact: 839-5018
Southern Gothic Futurist Haiku Slam
The Workingman Wreckchords Collective with host Raven Mack has organized a day of haiku workshops, spoken word performance and slam tournaments. Suggested donation $5.
When: 4 to 10 p.m.
Where: Odd Fellows Hall, 199 Wilson Avenue, Blacksburg
Cost: Free
Contact: 434-995-9436
Sunday
Star City Playhouse
See Friday’s listing.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Teen Art Studio
An art class for teens focused on watercolor paints and gouache.
When: 2 to 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $20, members $16
Contact: 342-5760
Celebrate!
Chamber music composed by Zwilich and Mendelssohn, played by The Parker Quartet, the Garth Newel Piano Quartet and violinist Li-Mei Liang.
When: 3 to 6 p.m.
Where: Garth Newel Music Center, 403 Garth Newel Ln, Hot Springs
Cost: $10-$45, ages 18 and under free
Contact: 839-5018
Tuesday
Art Classes at Art Pannonia
Artist in residence Peter Garbera teaches plein air technique to children and adults.
When: Noon
Where: Art Pannonia, 114 N. Main St., Blacksburg
Cost: $45 monthly, $35 monthly for children under 12
Contact: 552-0336
The Boy Scouts Go to War
D-Day Memorial education director John Long speaks about how Scouting skills were put to use in World War II.
When: 7 p.m.
Where: O. Winston Link and History Museum, 101 Shenandoah Ave. N.E., Roanoke
Cost: Free
Contact: 982-5465
The Quilting Party September Meeting
Quilters of all ages and skill levels are invited to bring quilts to a show and tell and make new labels together.
When: 7 to 9 p.m.
Where: St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 2308 Merrimac Road, Blacksburg
Cost: $5
Contact: KUTauber@aol.com
Wednesday
Artful Journeys
This class from instructor Alison Lee has elementary and middle school age children investigate art in the galleries before creating artwork of their own.
When: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m.
Where: Taubman Museum of Art, 110 Salem Ave. SE, Roanoke
Cost: $8, members $5
Contact: 342-5760
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.