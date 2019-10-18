Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS AROUND 35 WILL RESULT IN FROST FORMATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST, AND WEST CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND SOUTHEAST WEST VIRGINIA. * WHEN...FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST COULD KILL SENSITIVE OUTDOOR VEGETATION IF LEFT UNCOVERED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...FROST WILL BE PATCHY AS TEMPERATURES WILL VARY CONSIDERABLY FROM RIDGE TOPS TO VALLEYS. ONLY THOSE LOCATIONS DROPPING TO OR BELOW 37 DEGREES ARE LIKELY TO SEE FROST. PROTECTED RURAL VALLEY AREAS AND MOUNTAIN VALLEYS ARE THE MOST LIKELY TO SEE FROST TONIGHT AND EARLY SATURDAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. &&