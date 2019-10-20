Forget carving pumpkins on Halloween this year. Instead, put a tropical twist on the holiday by making a scary or cute pineapple jack-o-lantern.
n Select the fruit. Look for a firm, under-ripe pineapple that is slightly green. This will make carving easier. Make sure your pineapple has a nice, full top.
n Cut the fruit. Slice off the top of the pineapple about an inch down from the leaves. Use a long knife to cut around the circumference of the fruit leaving about a half inch behind. Scoop out the pineapple and keep it to enjoy in a fruit salad or as a snack while you make the jack-o-lantern.
n Make a funny face. This is where you can get creative! Carve two triangle eyes and a mouth with teeth. Refrigerate until it’s dark out and then add a tea light to illuminate your sweet’ n’ scary creation. Keep it in the refrigerator so it will last longer.
Create a centerpiece. Try carving other fruits and veggies, such as tricolored peppers, apples, oranges and potatoes, into jack-o-lanterns with silly or scary faces and then display them together with the pineapple as a centerpiece on your party table.
