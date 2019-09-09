The small screen is demanding a bigger bite of viewers’ entertainment budget, and there’s no end in sight as streaming services from Apple and Disney arrive this fall, squalling for attention with star-laden and high-concept programs while existing services crank out more shows to keep customers. Netflix, estimated to spend up to an astounding $15 billion this year on programming, will field some 30 contenders between now and November.
Here is a preview of some of the new shows offered by streaming services this fall:
“Taken Down,” Acorn TV, Sept. 16. A Nigerian girl from a Dublin center for asylum-seekers is murdered, with the investigation complicated by refugees’ fears of deportation and trauma. Lynn Rafferty and Brian Gleeson star.
“Modern Love,” Amazon, Oct. 18. The eponymous New York Times newspaper column inspired this romantic comedy anthology, with Anne Hathaway, Dev Patel, Tina Fey, Brandon Victor Dixon and Catherine Keener in the cast.
“Undone,” Amazon, Sept. 13. From “BoJack Horseman” creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg and writer-producer Kate Purdy, an animated drama starring Rosa Salazar as a troubled woman and Bob Odenkirk as her late dad.
“The Morning Show,” Apple TV Plus, date to be announced. Steve Carell, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Billy Crudup join Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in a behind-the-scenes look at fictional players in the competitive morning broadcast realm.
“See,” Apple TV Plus, date to be announced. A futuristic drama about a world left sightless and with its population diminished by a virus. Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard are the stars.
“The Victim,” Britbox, Sept. 10. A four-part miniseries with Kelly Macdonald as a mom who loses her young son to violence and, years later, faces the consequences of her bid for justice.
“The Mandalorian,” Disney Plus, Nov. 12. Pedro Pascal, Ming-Na Wen and Carl Weathers are among the stars of this “Star Wars” series that takes place after the fall of the Empire.
“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,” Disney Plus, Nov. 12. There’s a new cast in this new take on the popular Disney Channel franchise, as students prep their campus’ first production of “High School Musical.”
“Looking for Alaska,” Hulu, Oct. 18. An eight-episode limited series based on John Green’s 2005 novel of the same name, with Kristine Froseth and Charlie Plummer starring in a tale of young love and friendship.
“The Politician,” Netflix, Sept. 27. Producer Ryan Murphy turns his cynical eye on politics, with Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Lange and Bette Midler along for the ride. Payton (Ben Platt) is running for high school president, with the White House his ultimate goal.
“Rhythm + Flow,” Netflix, Oct. 9. A hip-hop competition series led by Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and Tip “T.I.” Harris, with John Legend among its producers and with talent searches in Los Angeles, New York, Atlanta and Chicago.
“Living With Yourself,” Netflix, Oct. 18. A comedy starring Paul Rudd as a man who’s beside himself when he’s duplicated in an unorthodox spa treatment, but made better, and sees the copy take over his life.
Returning: Netflix’s “The Crown” returns Nov. 17, with Olivia Colman taking over for Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth; the musical finale to Amazon’s groundbreaking transgender drama “Transparent,” Sept. 27; “Doc Martin” starring Martin Clunes on Acorn TV after the comedy’s two-year break, date to be announced.———
Lynn Elber can be reached at lelber@ap.org and on Twitter at http://twitter.com/lynnelber .
———
This story has been corrected to show the proper spelling of Forest Whitaker’s first name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.