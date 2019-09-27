In “Brittany Runs a Marathon,” Jillian Bell plays the title character, a young woman approaching 30 whose life has stalled into a deadening cycle of partying, meaningless sex, shallow friendships and an off-off-Broadway theater gig that barely keeps her afloat.

As an archetype, Brittany resembles the characters Amy Schumer has played in such makeover comedies as “Trainwreck” and “I Feel Pretty”: the funny, resilient but wounded girl whose self-deprecation masks deeper self-loathing, and whose self-sabotage veers precariously toward self-harm.

The title of “Brittany Runs a Marathon” is nothing if not literal: Here, the means of the heroine’s salvation is her discovery of running, but the twist is that even that healthy pastime — and the positive changes it engenders — invites new ways for Brittany to indulge her deepest weaknesses.

Written and directed by newcomer Paul Downs Colaizzo, “Brittany Runs a Marathon” is an engaging, modestly amusing, sometimes laugh-out-loud hilarious comedy of manners in which the usual millennial excesses are skewered, from the invidious hellhole of social media to the mendacities of online dating.

“Brittany Runs a Marathon” is perfunctory, idealized, sometimes awkwardly composed, almost always predictable. But it stays the course, with admirable grit and more than a few entertaining grins.

Tags

Ralph Berrier Jr. has worked at The Roanoke Times since 1993, was the paper’s music reporter from 2000-2007 and he currently writes the Dadline parenting column and is a general assignment features reporter.

Load comments