Dear 2nd Graders,

I miss you! This time away from you has been so unexpected and I greatly miss starting my day with going over our schedule with you. I always looked forward to hearing about what you had done the night before, things you were looking forward to, your families, etc. throughout the week. I also loved sharing a little bit about myself and Hank with you all! I created our class Flipgrid in hopes that we can still feel connected. As you interact within the topics I post, I hope you know how much I am thinking of you all! Love, Mrs. Zimmerman

