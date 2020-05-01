Dear NLA Third Graders, I miss you so much! I miss seeing your smiles each day! Even though we are not in our classroom, we are still a strong community! Keep persevering, keep doing your best with all you do, and keep smiling! I love seeing the projects that you are working on at home. Your strong work ethic and determination are really shining through! I love you!
