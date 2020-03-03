KABUL, Afghanistan — Now that the U.S. has signed a deal with the Taliban to eventually leave Afghanistan, it will soon be up to Afghans on both sides of the conflict to decide what peace will look like.
The stakes are high.
The big question for many — and particularly those who remember the religiously repressive Taliban rule that ended with the U.S. invasion in 2001 — is whether the newly emboldened militants have changed their ideology. Women, especially in the cities, worry that their rights will be bargained away.
The Taliban say they have changed. Girls will be allowed to go to school, and women to work. Women can be judges but not the chief justice; they can participate in politics but not be president, they say.
The Taliban, however, will likely not back down on segregation of the sexes, said Hakim Mujahed, the Taliban’s representative at the United Nations during their five-year rule. They will not accept co-education nor will they accept women and men working together, he said.
They also say hijab, or a head covering, will be a must, though they won’t insist on the all-enveloping burqa, according to Mujahed. The burqa predated the Taliban by decades, particularly in rural Afghanistan, but became a symbol of their repression of women during their rule. It is still worn in much of rural Afghanistan and is seen even in the capital of Kabul.
In any negotiations, the two sides are expected to hammer out the form of government and constitution. The current constitution decrees that no laws may contradict Islamic principles — and trying to define that vague term is where issues of women’s rights and broader civil rights are likely to come to the fore.
Activists want negotiators to write in guarantees up front that provisions on Islamic principles can’t be used to later violate those rights.
Najiba Ayubi, who is director of an organization devoted to women and media development and a strong proponent of free speech, said Afghan women can’t rely on Afghan men to fight for their rights. She said women need strong female representation at the table.
“Otherwise, no men will fight with or for us ... because they are not aware what we are facing, and maybe for some of them it is not important what will happen to women,” she said.
Afghanistan is a conservative and “male-dominated, and men always think women are second-class citizens,” Ayubi said, adding it will take years to change.
Ayubi has good reason to fear the Taliban. When they ruled, she was twice beaten for being improperly covered, even as she walked hidden behind the all encompassing burqa.
Still, she welcomed the chance to bring to an end 40 years of war and said she was confident the Taliban of today were not the Taliban of 2001.
“The Taliban know that this is another time. This is not the Afghanistan of 20 years back,” she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.